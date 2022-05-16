Federal prosecutors have moved to dismiss charges against one man accused of making false statements to National Park Service rangers, and another man facing similar charges intends to challenge the rangers’ version of events, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
John B. Samuel III was charged on April 4 with making materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statements; interfering with agency functions; and violating public use regulations in a National Park by failing to maintain a distance of at least 12 feet from other vessels.
Ranger Stuart Beaudry filed an affidavit detailing the circumstances that led to the charges, and prosecutors requested the case proceed on the basis of that document.
Defense attorney Kye Walker asked that the court hold a preliminary hearing so she could question Beaudry.
According to Walker, on Thursday, “Park Ranger Beaudry testified and was cross-examined,” and “contradicted himself throughout the testimony.
“As a result and after the cross-examination of Beaudry, the government moved to dismiss all charges against Samuel with prejudice, which means that they cannot be refiled,” Walker said in a statement.
Another man facing similar charges, Jimmar Payne, is being represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender Lisa Brown Williams, who is also asking the court to hold a preliminary hearing with the rangers present.
“The government submitted a probable cause affidavit in support of the criminal complaint in this matter. Mr. Payne intends to challenge several paragraphs of the affidavit. Through cross-examination of the Park Service Rangers, Mr. Payne intends to demonstrate that he did not commit the alleged offenses in the criminal complaint,” according to a motion Williams filed on April 27.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Huston responded on May 2, notifying the court that the government, “intends to proceed by affidavit and without live witnesses at the preliminary hearing.”
That hearing is currently scheduled for May 27 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Emile Henderson III.
Conviction under the statute prohibiting false statements could result in a fine and up to five years in prison.