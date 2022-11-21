ST. CROIX — Calling all captains, first mates and deck hands.
It’s that time of year when nautical shenanigans meet Christmas cheer — better known as the annual Christmas Boat Parade.
Organizers are gearing up to host the popular event at the Christiansted harbor on Dec. 10.
Willard John, co-chair of the committee, said he is excited, especially since the event had been stalled since the height of the pandemic in 2020.
“We intend for this to be our comeback year with everything bigger and better,” he said. “The last time we held the parade, we had thousands of people in Christiansted enjoying it and this year we expect more.”
What began 25 years ago as a way of saying thank you by a few members of the boating community has grown to attract thousands to downtown, and especially the boardwalk area.
This year the parade will kick off at 6:30 p.m. from at the St. Croix Yacht Club. The boats will sail down into Christiansted and loop around Protestant Cay twice. Then the party will continue in the harbor with music and fireworks. Nearby restaurants stay open late with food and drinks.
The fun event gets everyone in the Christmas spirit that night. The following day, during an award luncheon, prizes will be awarded in various categories.
“We are going to have sail boats and motor boats, big boats, small boats — every type of boat — and they will be decorated for the holiday season,” John said. “There will be music coming across the water from the boats and from the boardwalk and this year the fireworks will be launched and synchronized to lovely Crucian Christmas music.”
The entire town will be festive with pre-parade activities kicking off at 1 p.m. Mobile vendors will be set up along Queen Cross Street with live music and dancing mocko jumbies part of the entertainment.
As for spectators, thousands are expected to line up the Christiansted waterfront from just east of the Seaborne Airlines dock, across the boardwalk and onto the apron of the Christiansted National Historic Site near Fort Christianvaern.
The bulkhead on the wharf area had been under construction by the National Park Service for the last two years, but is expected to be completed and cleaned up just in time for the event.
Evan Gwilliam, lead resource manager with the National Park Service, said all of the heavy equipment has been moved out and final inspections are expected soon so that everything will be completed by month’s end.
“The major work was being done of the bulkhead that was constructed in the 1980s. It had deteriorated over the years and during the twin hurricanes of 2017, it took a major beating,” Gwilliam said. “This was a part of some presidentially-mandated storm recovery projects and I believe that when everyone comes down there, they will be very pleased with what they see.”
John said when the last parade was held in 2019 there were 27 boats entered into the parade.
He expects even more this year.
“We just began making calls and putting the information out there to invite boaters and we have already gotten such an overwhelming response from people who are interested in signing up,” he said. “This is really going to be one to the biggest and one for the books in terms of attendance and participation.”
There is no fee for signing up and anyone interested can do so by calling John at 340-690-7145. Businesses who want to co-sponsor the event can also contact John or co-chairs, Sal Sanpere at 340-690-0006 or Trish Rhodes at 340-643-0555.