Boat parade

A boat decked out in festive lights floats along the route at the 21st annual St. Croix Christmas Boat Parade in Christiansted harbor in 2019.

 Daily News file photo

ST. CROIX — Calling all captains, first mates and deck hands.

It’s that time of year when nautical shenanigans meet Christmas cheer — better known as the annual Christmas Boat Parade.