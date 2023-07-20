Sailboat runs aground on reef

The 42-foot S/V Amokura lists to one side Wednesday after grounding on Johnson’s Reef off St. John’s north shore earlier in the week. The boat was carrying nine people, including several Boy Scouts, who were rescued by another vessel. MORE ON PAGE 2

 Photo by U.S. COAST GUARD

A fun outing on the water ended in peril when the 42-foot S/V Amokura ran aground on Johnson’s Reef, according to U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs Officer Ricardo Castrodad.

Coast Guard received a call at 2:11 p.m. on Monday from a Good Samaritan who observed “what appeared to be a vessel grounding of a monohull sailing vessel with white sails,” said Castrodad. The vessel was reported to be carrying nine people on board — two adults and seven minors, who were Boy Scouts.