A fun outing on the water ended in peril when the 42-foot S/V Amokura ran aground on Johnson’s Reef, according to U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs Officer Ricardo Castrodad.
Coast Guard received a call at 2:11 p.m. on Monday from a Good Samaritan who observed “what appeared to be a vessel grounding of a monohull sailing vessel with white sails,” said Castrodad. The vessel was reported to be carrying nine people on board — two adults and seven minors, who were Boy Scouts.
A Good Samaritan vessel was able to disembark the minors and one of the adults, who were transported to Sapphire Beach Marina.
“A Coast Guard asset arrived on scene and couldn’t get close to the vessel because it could run aground, so another vessel was able to disembark the other adult and transfer him to our boat, then our Coast Guard vessel brought him ashore, also to Sapphire Beach Marina,” said Castrodad.
All aboard the sailboat were safely disembarked and suffered no injuries.
It will be the vessel owner’s responsibility to coordinate removal of the sailboat from the reef, which is expected to be completed by Saturday, said Castrodad. The Coast Guard and the Virgin Islands National Park are investigating the incident to determine the circumstances that led to the vessel grounding. It has not yet been determined if enforcement action will be taken against the owner or operator of the vessel.
“What we’re concerned with monitoring at this time is there may be 50 to 70 gallons of fuel onboard the vessel,” said Castrodad. “At this time, there is no threat of pollution that’s been identified and no signs that any pollution has been released.”
VINP Chief of Interpretation Ahmad Toure was unable to share further details of the incident, which happened in park waters, citing an ongoing investigation.
“The National Park Service would like to remove the boat from the reef as quickly as possible to prevent as much damage as possible,” said Toure. “I don’t know the extent of damage to the reef, but the longer the boat stays there the more damage is possible.”