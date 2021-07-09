One male boater is missing and the search for another in waters near the island of Culebra has been suspended, the Coast Guard said Thursday.
“After saturating the search area with no signs of a capsized vessel or of a person in distress, I’ve suspended the Coast Guard search pending further developments,” said Capt. José Diaz, Sector San Juan acting commander.
Still missing is Darren Rodriguez Villanueva, a resident of Culebra, who reportedly traveled Sunday by boat to St. Thomas with another man. During their return voyage to Culebra on Monday, the men jumped into the water after their vessel started taking on water, the Coast Guard said. The vessel eventually sank.
Coast Guard Sector San Juan watchstanders received a call at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday from the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Agency reporting someone in the water near Culebra.
Coast Guard watchtanders initially diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos and directed the launch of an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Borinquen to search for Rodriguez Villanueva, the Coast Guard said.
Watchstanders also transmitted an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast advising boaters and mariners in the vicinity to be on the lookout.
Anyone who may have seen or with information on the possible whereabouts of Darren Rodriguez Villanueva is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center at 787-289-2041.