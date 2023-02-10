The territory’s jail and prison continue to serve as mental health wards, and V.I. Bureau of Corrections Director Wynnie Testamark is calling on other government agencies to provide care for those who remain incarcerated as a result of their behavioral conditions.
“The Bureau has now become one of the largest providers of mental health services in the territory, 30% of our inmates are suffering from a mental illness or are on our mental health case load,” Testamark testified during a Tuesday meeting of the 35th Legislature’s Committee on Homeland Security, Justice, and Public Safety.
“Yet the territory lacks a long-term mental health treatment facility to handle the influx of mentally ill detainees. Mentally ill detainees are brought to BOC facilities for minor offenses because there is no alternative, when what they often need is treatment in a forensic mental health facility,” she said.
The problem is not new.
The V.I. government has been warehousing mentally ill individuals in jail cells for decades, and the practice has been a frequent topic of discussion during court hearings on the Bureau’s two separate federal consent decrees.
A 2016 slate.com article by Dahlia Lithwick described how mentally ill Americans face criminal prosecution and incarceration, and highlighted the Virgin Islands government as one of the country’s worst offenders.
“The crisis has become particularly horrifying in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where more than 25 percent of the prison population is reportedly mentally ill,” Lithwick wrote.
“As the American Civil Liberties Union points out, the Virgin Islands is unique in its treatment of the mentally ill: ‘In other systems they are hospitalized, so they can receive a level of treatment that [they] simply cannot get at a jail. In St. Thomas, these men remain prisoners, housed in a unit plagued with prisoner-on-prisoner assaults, as overworked and undertrained staff members are overwhelmed by a toxic mix of predatory and acutely ill prisoners,’” Lithwick added.
Testamark pledged to provide safe, humane conditions of confinement for all pretrial detainees and inmates when she took over the Bureau in 2019, and the consent decree monitors assigned to oversee the St. Thomas jail and St. Croix prison have reported improved conditions.
But the Health Department has failed to construct an inpatient treatment facility to house mentally ill individuals, and plans have remained stuck in discussion for years.
As a result, many mentally ill Virgin Islanders continue to end up in jail. Unable to stand trial, some are released back to the streets without treatment where they re-offend and are arrested again.
In addition to a mental health treatment facility, Testamark also told senators that the Bureau needs help from the Legislature in crafting pretrial detention alternatives and Speedy Trial legislation for all criminal defendants, “to reduce the amount of time detainees spend in BOC facilities awaiting trial.”
According to Testamark, “The average length of stay for pre-trial detainees in BOC custody is roughly a year and a month, based on statistics compiled in December. One detainee has been in BOC custody for more than 10 years while awaiting resolution of his criminal case,” Testamark said.
The Daily News requested more information about that detainee who’s been jailed for a decade, but Bureau officials declined to identify the individual and provide more context about the case.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory said the territory has to find a way to move the cases more quickly through courts.
“We are impacting lives of Virgin Islanders, and it has gone on for way too long, and we have to come to the place where it’s addressed. They’re either guilty or not guilty,” Frett-Gregory said.
Frett-Gregory said the government has also done little to solve the mental health crisis.
“We continue to talk about it, but we’re not doing anything about it,” she said. “It creates an issue also for the Department of Justice because they’re dealing with those little cases, and we’re seeing these people coming in and out.”
As of Feb. 2, the Bureau houses 257 inmates locally, 99 at the Criminal Justice Complex, also known as the St. Thomas jail, and 148 at the John Bell Adult Correctional Center, formerly known as Golden Grove prison. 235 are male and 12 are female.
The Bureau also sends inmates to other facilities off-island, including 85 in Florida, 39 in Virginia, 28 in Mississippi, and one in South Carolina, and Testamark said Bureau officials are traveling to the mainland to check on inmates’ conditions.
“The Bureau is right now going through our financial records in great detail in order to determine how much money is spent on care for inmates off-island,” Bureau spokesman Kyza Callwood said in response to questions from The Daily News.
At Tuesday’s hearing Testamark said “The Virgin Islands has no halfway homes for those recently released from prison. Offering them a place to stay as they transition between prison and parole can make all the difference between successful reentry into society and a return to prison.”
“Finding ways to set up formerly incarcerated individuals for success by providing them housing and employment options will have a significant impact on preventing recidivism,” Testamark said.
She also reiterated a request that’s been outstanding for years, and is another frequent topic of discussion during consent decree hearings: “Funding for a modern jail and prison to replace aging and decaying facilities that are costly and increasingly difficult to maintain.”
Testamark highlighted the Bureau’s ongoing efforts to make infrastructure upgrades, including installation of numerous surveillance cameras.
The Alva Swan Annex on St. Thomas was destroyed in the 2017 hurricanes, and the Bureau fought for it to be “completely rebuilt, not simply repaired,” Testamark said. “FEMA awarded $17.2 million toward this project, which was 500% more than initially offered. A bid for the design, build, maintenance, and financing of a modern 203-bed detention facility to replace the Swan Annex is currently under review.”
The Bureau has made numerous upgrades to the John Bell prison on St. Croix and the St. Thomas jail, and is modernizing remote technology to help facilitate video visitations, telemedicine, telepsychiatry, and inmate education.
“We’ve kept our promises. We’ve supported and rewarded our employees. We’ve paid our vendors. We’ve made infrastructure and technological upgrades to our ageing and deteriorating facilities to promote efficiency and reduce costs. We’ve made meaningful progress in the long- standing consent decree cases,” Testamark said.
But the Legislature needs to provide additional funding and support to help solve the greater issues that are keeping Virgin Islanders incarcerated for longer than necessary.
“Without question, society’s ills manifest themselves in our prison and jail. To some degree, therefore, the Bureau’s challenges are those of society at large,” Testamark said. “We owe it to ourselves to ensure that the conditions of confinement in our prison and jail – and the opportunity for self-transformation they offer – reflect who we are as a people.”