The territory’s jail and prison continue to serve as mental health wards, and V.I. Bureau of Corrections Director Wynnie Testamark is calling on other government agencies to provide care for those who remain incarcerated as a result of their behavioral conditions.

“The Bureau has now become one of the largest providers of mental health services in the territory, 30% of our inmates are suffering from a mental illness or are on our mental health case load,” Testamark testified during a Tuesday meeting of the 35th Legislature’s Committee on Homeland Security, Justice, and Public Safety.

