The V.I. Bureau of Corrections is demonstrating “dangerously decreasing compliance” with staffing requirements at the prison on St. Croix, and “inmate-on-inmate violence remains unabated,” according to the court-appointed independent monitor.
The John Bell Adult Correctional Facility, also known as Golden Grove prison, has been under federal monitoring since 1986 because the local government has been unable to maintain a secure facility that’s safe for both inmates and staff.
Despite 36 years of litigation by the U.S. Justice Department, the territory is still keeping prisoners in conditions that violate the constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment.
On Monday, independent monitor Kenneth Ray filed a request for additional time to submit the latest report on the local government’s compliance with a court-ordered settlement agreement.
Numerous provisions of that agreement “backslid to partial and noncompliance” in the last report, “and may well do so again,” Ray wrote.
Before a status conference held in November, the monitoring team, Justice Department, and the V.I. government, “actively collaborated for weeks to set in motion a reliable, well-structured, and systemic plan to refresh the compliance process — the Fierce Urgency of Now (FUN) plan,” Ray wrote.
The plan was presented to the court at the status conference, and Ray said his statements in support of it “were based on a genuine belief, as presented by the Territory, that the FUN plan would be followed as expected. It was not and compliance appears to have decayed to deleterious levels in some areas.”
Ray elaborated on the breakdown.
“For example, shift supervision and housing unit staffing reports submitted by the Monitor to the parties continue to empirically demonstrate dangerously decreasing compliance. For further example, problems with monthly document submissions previously reported to the Court continue,” Ray wrote. “Problems with incident reports continue to seem to indicate that the Territory’s efforts to improve compliance with those provisions remain ineffective, and inmate-on-inmate violence remains unabated.”
V.I. Bureau of Corrections spokesman Kyza Callwood responded to Ray’s assessment Tuesday.
“No prison or jail in the world can ever eliminate inmate-on-inmate violence. Prisons and jails house offenders who frequently resort to violence to settle disputes. The Bureau has taken reasonable measures to reduce inmate-on-inmate violence, including aggressive training of staff on correctional best practices, installation of high quality surveillance cameras to detect and record violent incidents, and imposition of discipline on inmates who break prison rules,” Callwood said in a written statement.
“Therefore, we disagree with the statement that violence remains “unabated” at John Bell. That statement wrongfully assumes that inmate-on-inmate assaults can be eliminated entirely,” he said.
According to Callwood, “From October 2021 to March 2022 there were 12 inmate-on-inmate assaults. Those numbers are not out of line with the same period from last year. The Bureau continues to follow policies to address and prevent inmate violence at its facilities.”
He also said that since the COVID-19 pandemic, “the BOC prison population is now disproportionately composed of detainees charged with extremely violent crimes such as murder, robbery, and rape. In keeping with the trend nationwide, low-level, nonviolent offenders usually avoided jail during the COVID pandemic because of the risks of contracting COVID in congregate living facilities like prisons or jails. We appreciate every member of our staff who works to ensure the safety of our entire offender population and the public.”
Ray said the territory had agreed to the “FUN” plan, and pledged to see it through by contributing information that would allow the monitoring team to assess progress and compliance.
But after the territory missed deadlines in January and February to input the information, Ray said he suspended monthly meetings and delayed his report to give the territory more time to comply.
Ray said his efforts “to identify specific reasons for the Territory’s failure to engage in the FUN process and timely complete the FUN plan as agreed remains unresolved,” according to the court filing. “However, the March 2022 meeting seemed to reveal that BOC’s internal communications, empowerment, and accountability problems addressed in the November 2021 Status Conference have been not durably resolved and are contributing factors.”
Ray said that without cooperation from the Bureau he “has been unable to use the anticipated FUN process and plan to adequately assess compliance as was concretely anticipated by the Court, the parties, and the Monitor.”
While his compliance report had been due on March 28, Ray requested an additional 30 days to submit the report to the parties, and a deadline of May 9 to submit the report to the court after receiving comments from the parties.
The request calls for the Bureau to submit its status report detailing progress on the “FUN Plan” by May 27, and for a court status conference on or around June 9.
Callwood said Tuesday that the cloud-based monitoring plan has encountered delays and technical glitches, which have been corrected, and “BOC expects this process to pay major dividends in the long term.”
Staffing challenges “certainly predate this administration, but we remain committed to increasing staffing levels. We will continue to work in good faith with the Department of Justice, District Court, and the monitors to carve out creative and meaningful solutions for all of our challenges; and have been working for months on a plan to see this settlement agreement to completion with all stakeholders involved,” according to Callwood.