Videos of prisoner assaults at John A. Bell prison on St. Croix have been circulating on social media, following years of similar incidents of violence at both the prison and St. Thomas jail.

The Bureau of Corrections “is aware of the situation which happened last week and has taken concrete steps per policy to address the matter,” according to a written statement Tuesday from V.I. Bureau of Corrections spokesman Kyza Callwood. “We have already conducted an administrative investigation, along with cell searches that uncovered several cellular phone devices which were confiscated. Also, the alleged perpetrators were immediately placed in Administrative Confinement pending the disciplinary hearing.”

