Videos of prisoner assaults at John A. Bell prison on St. Croix have been circulating on social media, following years of similar incidents of violence at both the prison and St. Thomas jail.
The Bureau of Corrections “is aware of the situation which happened last week and has taken concrete steps per policy to address the matter,” according to a written statement Tuesday from V.I. Bureau of Corrections spokesman Kyza Callwood. “We have already conducted an administrative investigation, along with cell searches that uncovered several cellular phone devices which were confiscated. Also, the alleged perpetrators were immediately placed in Administrative Confinement pending the disciplinary hearing.”
He added that all inmates involved in the assaults were evaluated “and no medically related injuries were reported. At the Bureau, we note that all acts of assaults are taken seriously and each situation of a similar or close magnitude is immediately addressed through the appropriate procedure.”
Further, he said, “It is essential to keep in mind that the Bureau implemented numerous security measures combined with best practices to ensure the security of employees, inmates, and visitors.”
According to Callwood, those measures include but not limited to “physical counts, medical testing, searches, and video surveillance.”
“The use of these safety efforts are set up to help with keeping a protected and safe climate for everyone. As a concrete behavioral deterrent, we also provide Re-Entry opportunities for rehabilitation, such as drug and alcohol treatment, education, vocational, agricultural, and equine therapy, community partnership classes and mental health counseling services,” he said, adding the BOC takes “this opportunity to thank our Correctional officers and supervisors at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility that led the quick response efforts and ensured that the security operations of the facility remained unaffected.”
V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte said the recent incidents are classified as simple assault, and are being handled by the BOC.
The St. Croix prison and St. Thomas jail are both under separate longstanding federal consent decrees intended to help keep prisoners safe and free from cruel and unusual punishment. But chronic understaffing, outdated facilities, and contraband problems have allowed such assaults to continue.
Both facilities have struggled to keep out contraband cellphones, drugs, and weapons, and have reported numerous assaults over the years.
An attorney for the ACLU, Eric Balaban, wrote in 2019 that the St. Thomas jail, “is a violent facility beset by security lapses. The Court has taken evidence and seen videos of officers assaulting prisoners, and of prisoners assaulting one another.”
At the prison on St. Croix, K’Shawn Hughes who is now serving a 30-year sentence after pleading guilty to the 2017 murder of 23-year-old Dean Schneider on St. Croix, was involved in a violent altercation with other detainees in February 2021.
Hughes and another man were attacked by two other prisoners wielding a machete and knives. Hughes was wounded in the attack, and pulled his own knife from his pants in self-defense, according to an affidavit filed by police.
In June, the court-appointed independent monitoring team overseeing the prison found that a growing prisoner population and chronic understaffing contributed to an “unprecedented increase in violence within the facility,” according to a report.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.