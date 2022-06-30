The V.I. Bureau of Corrections has filed a response, criticizing the latest independent monitoring report for the St. Croix prison and defending the government’s reform efforts.
The Bureau believes the monitoring team’s report “contains statements and/or conclusions that are erroneous, based on incorrect assumptions, mischaracterizations of information, incomplete narratives, or inapt criticisms that fail to recognize progress or known barriers to compliance,” according to the response.
The response was filed by attorneys representing the Bureau, including three lawyers from the Alabama-based firm of Maynard Cooper and Gale, Williams Lunsford, Matthew Reeves, and Christopher Lee, and Assistant V.I. Attorney General Venetia Velazquez.
The V.I. Bureau of Corrections is under federal supervision pursuant to two separate consent decrees for the St. Thomas jail and the St. Croix prison, formerly known as Golden Grove.
The U.S. Justice Department has been investigating the prison since 1985, and at the time determined prisoners at Golden Grove were being subjected “to egregious conditions of confinement pursuant to a pattern or practice of constitutional violations.” The territory will not be released from federal monitoring requirements until officials can prove inmates are being held in constitutional standards of confinement.
Monitor Kenneth Ray, in a letter to Chief Judge Wilma Lewis that accompanied his latest quarterly report, noted that at the St. Croix prison, “progress remains particularly slow and became unstable during this reporting period. Compliance improved for some of the 123 Substantive Provisions, declined for some, and remained the same for others.”
Ray found that a growing prisoner population and chronic understaffing have contributed to an “unprecedented increase in violence within the facility,” and inmates and staff both remain at risk, with weapons and other dangerous contraband continuing to flow into the prison.
According to the Bureau, “The increase in contraband found reflects an increase in comprehensive searches conducted and completed by the Bureau. In other words, the increase in the amount of contraband found is a positive outcome of increased cell searches and shakedowns.”
Ray acknowledged that explanation in the report, but found that “the high volume of seizures results from a single prisoner possessing a high quantity of contraband,” and “contraband logs reviewed suggest that searches or detection of contraband is infrequent at the facility and well below that required by policy.”
In terms of staffing, “the Monitors rely on a superficial analysis and flawed statistics,” according to the Bureau attorneys, who were careful to describe it as an “alleged staffing shortage.”
The Bureau said the monitoring team did not evaluate whether unmanned posts were “mandatory” or “secondary” assignments, which are “entirely different,” according to the response.
“Moreover, regardless of any staffing analysis or other statistics, a 2.70 ratio of inmates per security operations staff person is nowhere near unconstitutional and, therefore, staffing should not be a basis for noncompliance,” the Bureau attorneys added. “As it relates to staffing (and a number of other provisions), it appears the Monitors continue to stretch the clear terms of the Settlement Agreement and attempt to hold the Territory to a standard or compliance measurement beyond the plain, obvious meaning of the parties’ agreement.”
Ray also found that the Bureau’s classification of prisoners is also “increasingly problematic,” and a lack of specialized housing space means that detainees with different needs and risks are being improperly housed together.
The Bureau responded to specific points made by the monitoring team, and noted that the outdated prison facility itself makes it “impractical” to keep prisoners housed in an individual cell until they are classified into an appropriate housing unit.
The monitoring team also found that the prison “remains in non-compliance” with requirements that inmate and detainees in intake, administrative segregation, or protective custody, should be out of their cells aside from secure lockdown hours.
But the Bureau assessed the unit, and said that, “it appears that allowing these individuals this amount of out-of-cell time is impossible due to infrastructure constraints,” according to the response.