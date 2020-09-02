The extent of the COVID-19 outbreak at the St. Thomas jail remains unclear, and V.I. Bureau of Corrections spokesman Winthrop Maduro said Tuesday that the government is still not ready to release the “official” number of cases at the facility.
A total of 17 inmates and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 after an initial round of testing on Aug. 9. Maduro said on Aug. 20 that additional testing was being conducted, and more results should be available on Aug. 25.
In response to repeated inquiries from The Daily News, Maduro said Tuesday that the Bureau still isn’t ready to release those results to the public.
“We just did a final testing today and I think once we get that, that’s it. Then we should be ready to release something,” Maduro said. Rather than releasing information “piecemeal,” he said that “we want to do it one time.”
The Bureau “has gotten unofficial results” for a second round of testing, but Maduro said the government won’t release that information until the results are deemed “official.”
“I guess official means once we’ve covered all the areas that our medical team has wanted us to cover, meaning everyone’s checked,” including those who may have previously declined testing or tested negative, Maduro said.
The jail has a rated capacity of 97 inmates and houses detainees who are awaiting trial, and individuals convicted of crimes who have not yet been sentenced to a term in prison. Maduro said on Aug. 12 that the jail currently houses 74 detainees, and has 47 staff members, which means that nearly a quarter of all inmates have tested positive.
The jail remains under lockdown, and new arrestees who must remain in custody are being transported to St. Croix’s Golden Grove Adult Correctional Facility, where testing is also being conducted as a precaution. Maduro said no inmates or staff at the prison have tested positive.
It’s unclear how many inmates and staff members have recovered since the initial outbreak was detected, and how many others have tested positive.