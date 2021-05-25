The V.I. Police Department is continuing efforts to identify a woman whose body was found Wednesday morning beside a roadway in Estate Bugby Hole on St. Croix.
Although detectives have not been able to identify the woman, they can confirm that the remains are not Caucasian, said V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima. The determination has effectively ruled out the possibility the remains are those of missing British boater Sarm Joan Lillian Heslop, who went missing from St. John on March 8. She had been travelling with her boyfriend aboard his boat, Siren Song.
The woman’s body found beside the St. Croix roadway is in a state of advanced decomposition, according to police.
The police department continues to work this case, looking for clues to determine what happened to Heslop, Derima said in response to inquiries from British media.
Anyone with information that can assist detectives in either case is urged to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau in the St. Thomas-St. John District at 340-774-2211, in the St. Croix district at 340-227-5291 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.