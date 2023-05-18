ST. THOMAS — V.I. Police are working to identify a body found floating in the water near the Edward Wilmoth Blyden Marine Terminal early Wednesday morning.
The case began at 6:04 a.m. when a 911 caller reported the body, and officers and Emergency Medical Technicians responded and confirmed the individual was deceased, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.
“The identity of this male is unknown at this time, The cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy,” police said.
Police did not provide a physical description of the body or indicate if there were any apparent signs of trauma.
There have been at least three other unidentified bodies found in the territory in recent years. Dratte did not respond to a request for updates on the cases Wednesday.
Partial remains were found in international waters near the Virgin Islands on July 11, 2016. The remains were too incomplete and decomposed to determine gender, age, or ethnicity. The remains were listed in the U.S. Justice Department’s National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, or NamUs, in 2018 by Miami-Dade medicolegal death investigator Brittney McLaurin.
A man’s body was found on Inner Brass island off the north shore of St. Thomas on Sept. 23, 2018. The condition of the remains is listed as “Not recognizable — Near complete or complete skeleton,” according to the NamUs entry made in 2019 by former V.I. Justice Department Medical Examiner Jacqueline Pender.
An unidentified body was found floating by the National Park dock on St. John on March 21, 2019, and it’s unclear if authorities ever identified the person, who was publicly described as a white man, or his cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information about the body found on St. Thomas Wednesday, or other unresolved cases, is urged to contact V.I. Police at 340-774-2211, the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449. Callers may also report information anonymously to the tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI, at 800-222-8477.
