ST. THOMAS — V.I. Police are working to identify a body found floating in the water near the Edward Wilmoth Blyden Marine Terminal early Wednesday morning.

The case began at 6:04 a.m. when a 911 caller reported the body, and officers and Emergency Medical Technicians responded and confirmed the individual was deceased, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.