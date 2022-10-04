TORTOLA — A 36-hour search of British and U.S. Virgin Islands waters ended Tuesday afternoon with the recovery of the body of a woman who had been missing since a tragic boating accident days earlier, according to a BVI official.
The woman, 30-year-old Kristal “Krissy” Black, was among 10 people on a boat when it capsized in BVI waters.
“Police can confirm that the body of the missing female was found close to where the boat sank between Little Thatch and Frenchman Cay,” Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Press Officer Diane Drayton said in a brief statement issued on Tuesday afternoon.
Drayton could not be reached following her statement on why the area was not searched from the start, and whether police knew what could have led to the accident.
BVI residents, since the accident on Sunday, had taken to social media praying for Black’s safety. Tuesday morning one of the posts indicated a need for equipment to check underwater.
The accident occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday night after the boat capsized with 10 passengers on board. Police have said that a 6-year-old girl, who was among the 10 occupants of the boat when it capsized, was pronounced dead on arrival Sunday at the Orlando Smith Hospital in Road Town. Some of the other occupants were injured in the accident, but police did not provide any updates on their condition.
The investigation is ongoing into the accident that occurred with the 30-foot go-fast boat, which officials said was returning from Jost Van Dyke on Sunday. BVI officials notified the U.S. Coast Guard Monday morning for assistance and mariners were urged to report any sightings of a person or objects adrift in nearby waters.
The search party for Black included the U.S. Coast Guard, St. John Rescue, St. Thomas Rescue, the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Marine Branch, Virgin Islands Search and Rescue, drone operators, volunteers and family members.