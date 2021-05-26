The search for an 85-year-old St. Croix man reported missing early Monday ended Tuesday evening on a sad note.
At approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a body in the water at Carlton Beach. The man was brought ashore and emergency responders confirmed he did not have any signs of life.
He was subsequently identified by his next of kin as the missing man, Oswald Small. Small was last seen Monday on surveillance video at a residence in Estate Carlton driving his vehicle, a white Mazda, at around 9:15 a.m. .
Police said Tuesday that his car was located at his home. They did not offer any information on how he may have ended up in the ocean, or his cause of death.
Anyone with information regarding Small’s death is urged to call 911 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-778-2211.