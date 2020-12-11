Commercial flights with Boeing 737 Max jetliners resumed Wednesday for the first time since they were grounded worldwide nearly two years ago following two deadly accidents.
Brazil’s Gol Airlines became the first to return the planes to its active fleet, using a 737 Max 8 on a flight from Sao Paulo to Porto Alegre, according to flightradar24.com.
And by January, American Airlines is expected to return the jets to the Virgin Islands.
The airline is currently in the process of taking its long-grounded Boeing 737 Max jets out of storage, updating key flight-control software, and flying the planes in preparation for the first flights with paying passengers later this month with plans to use the aircraft on flights to both St. Thomas and St. Croix.
The flights were halted when the authorities worldwide grounded the Max in March 2019 after the second of two crashes that together killed 346 people. Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration approved changes — mainly in flight-control software — that will allow airlines to resume flying the plane.
American is likely to be the first American carrier to put passengers on Max jets, beginning Dec. 29 with once-a-day round trips between New York and Miami. In the meantime, the airline plans flights with employees on board.
Scrutiny of the plane has focused on a flight-control system called MCAS, which repeatedly pushed down the nose of the plane before both crashes. Boeing, which describes changes to the plane on its website, and the FAA say the system has been made less powerful and easier for pilots to override.
Some of the family members, however, wanted a deeper, nose-to-tail review of the plane. And they don’t trust Boeing or the FAA, which allowed the plane to keep flying after the first crash, in Indonesia in 2018.
“It hasn’t been evaluated to the point where we can say that it’s safe,” said Nadia Milleron, whose daughter was killed in the second crash, which occurred in Ethiopia. “This plane hasn’t flown very much with this new software, the revamped MCAS, interfacing with the plane. It’s not responsible for them to put you on this flight.”
Chicago-based Boeing said Wednesday it has flown more than 1,400 test flights on updated Max planes. The FAA said its people put in 60,000 hours reviewing and testing Boeing’s work.
United Airlines expects to put the plane back in its schedule during the first quarter of next year, with Southwest following in the second quarter. United has not announced which routes it will serve initially with the 737 model, but before the suspension, its 737 Max flights were clustered on the West Coast.
And, although they may not realize it, many Virgin Islanders have already flown safely aboard the 737 Max. American began flying the jet between St. Croix and Miami in October 2018 and St. Thomas and Miami in February 2019.
