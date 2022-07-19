Daily News Staff
Sixteen years after hanging up his captain wings, William “Bill” Bohlke is being honored for his years of outstanding service and contributions to the air transportation industry.
Later this year, he will receive the National Air Transportation Association’s Distinguished Service Award during a recognition luncheon in conjunction with the NATA 2022 Aviation Business Conference.
Bohlke, owner of the St. Croix-based airline that bears his family’s name — Bohlke International Airways — retired in 2006 after 38 years as a commercial pilot with American Airlines.
“Captain Bohlke’s roots in developing aviation in the U.S. Virgin Islands run deep. A lifelong aviator, educator, and industry advocate, Bill has always leveraged his skills and resources to prioritize the safety and welfare of his community, demonstrating firsthand the immense value of aviation businesses,” NATA President and CEO Timothy Obitts said in a statement announcing the award.
In January 2006, Bohlke retired from American Airlines with 38 years of service, ranking second in seniority of 12,000 pilots. However, his aviation career began when he followed his father’s footsteps to the Caribbean at age 16 to help build the family aviation business founded in 1959.
Later, Bohlke and his wife Ruth Ann (Tuddy), expanded the business through many stages from Virgin Islands Airways to Eastern Caribbean Air, and finally Bohlke International Airways, which officially formed in 1984 in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
According to the statement “in humble acceptance of this honor,” Bohlke praised his wife.
“Without my wife, Tuddy, working in the business for 47 years, I could never have accomplished what our company has done. I share this recognition from NATA with her,” he said.
Today, Bohlke International Airways is an award-winning FBO, charter operator, and 145 repair station that thrived through major hurricanes, Hugo and Maria. Bohlke’s son, William R. (Billy), runs the day-to-day operations, with his father acting in a business advisory role.
The company is majority family-owned and operated, and has grown to more than 60 team members.
According to the statement, Bohlke wrote and certified the first and only FAA- and VA-approved flight schools in the Virgin Islands – allowing veterans from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to obtain their pilot licenses at 10% cost, with the federal government subsidizing the remaining 90%.
“Many of his students went on to successful aviation careers as captains for carriers including UPS, United, and Delta,” the release stated.
As an FAA flight examiner from 1970-2017, Bohlke certified more than 1,000 pilots for private, commercial, instrument, multi-engine, flight instructor, airline transport, and type ratings. He has also served as the Federal Aviation Safety Counselor for the Virgin Islands, represented the industry during numerous aviation summer programs and academic career days, “and was instrumental in starting the St. Croix chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen,” according to the release.
Bohlke is currently president of The Grey Eagles, an organization serving senior and retired American Airlines pilots.
In addition to NATA’s 2022 Distinguished Service Award, Bohlke has received the 2018 Pegasus Award for Aviation Lifetime Achievement in the Caribbean, the 2013 Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award for 50 years of accident-free flying, the 2009 St. Croix Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award, and the 2002 Spirit of American Award in recognition of outstanding contribution to American Airlines Flight Operations, the release stated.