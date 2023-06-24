ST. THOMAS — Senators on the Committee on Culture, Youth, Aging, Sports and Parks served up a bill on Friday requiring that the Tourism Department survey Virgin Islanders to establish an official dish and dessert of the territory.

At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr. sponsored Bill No. 35-0078, and discussion about the bill prompted senators and testifiers to debate whether St. Thomas or Tortola could lay claim to fish in mayonnaise sauce.