ST. THOMAS — Senators on the Committee on Culture, Youth, Aging, Sports and Parks served up a bill on Friday requiring that the Tourism Department survey Virgin Islanders to establish an official dish and dessert of the territory.
At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr. sponsored Bill No. 35-0078, and discussion about the bill prompted senators and testifiers to debate whether St. Thomas or Tortola could lay claim to fish in mayonnaise sauce.
“The fact of the matter is we are a melting pot,” said testifier and chef Julius Jackson. “We’re influenced by so many cultures, so many types of food.” Jackson said the survey would help to get a sense of what Virgin Islanders themselves think of when they think about local delicacies.
Senators also wondered how to reconcile the different culinary traditions within the territory, acknowledging that each island has its own way of cooking. Tourism Assistant Commissioner Alani Henneman said the survey would be balanced to ensure that all islands are represented.
“Your national dish stands for who you are as the territory, not who we are as individual islands,” Henneman said, pointing to similar initiatives in island groups like Hawaii and the Bahamas. “They still stand with a national dish that speaks to what they know as the fabric of their culture and history.”
The bill will be forwarded to the Committee on Rules and Judiciary for further consideration.
Committee members also heard testimony from the Human Services and Labor commissioners on the departments’ programs for youth and the elderly and from aviation community stakeholders regarding initiatives to promote careers in private and commercial aviation.
Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez testified about several issues facing the department, including staff shortages, providing transportation compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, funding to establish and expand adult daycare services and funding for recreational services. Causey-Gomez said efforts to fill vacancies are being supported by a Social Services Block Grant from the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.
Labor Commissioner Gary Molloy testified that the department’s Youth Team annually worked with more than 800 youths through local and federal funding. In 2023, the Summer Youth Work Experience Program served 694 teenages and young adults. One hundred and fourteen students ages 14-15 enrolled in the Career Exploration Program and 99 participated in the Labor Investing for Tomorrow Program. During the last school year, 182 students participated in Jobs for America Graduates.
A separate block of testimony on Friday focused exclusively on efforts to develop the U.S. Virgin Islands’ next generation of pilots and aviation workers.
Suzanne Darrow-Magras, director of the University of the Virgin Islands Center for Excellence in Leadership and Learning, offered an update on the progress of the Coral Wings Program. Funded through a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, the program aims to educate and train high school students 16 or older for a career in the field.
The first phase of the program will introduce 240 students to working with drones and 100 students to private pilot training. Darrow-Magras testified that due to the cost of flight training, only 20 students from the private pilot training will be selected for the program’s second phase. Only five students will advance to the third phase.
“And unfortunately, it does limit our ability to serve the number of students we’d love to serve,” she said.
St. John’s only native female pilot, Makeda Johnson, testified about the difficulty of overcoming financial hurdles in the course of her flight training, which can cost upwards of $100,000. Most of the black pilots who trained alongside her faced similar challenges, she said. Dawson collaborated with Society 340, a workforce development and youth outreach nonprofit, and aviator Justin Bartosh to form the Love City Flying Club, which seeks to promote aviation careers on St. John.