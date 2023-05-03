ST. THOMAS — Lockhart Elementary School entered a lockdown on Tuesday morning after receiving a bomb threat, according to an Education Department official.
An all-clear notice was sent out just after 2 p.m. and authorities said they had identified the caller who made the threat, department spokesperson Cynthia Graham said.
The school is home to Lockhart students as well as those from the Addelita Cancryn Intermediate and Junior High School.
According to notices posted by the Police and Education departments, the 911 Emergency Call Center received a call at 10:21 a.m. from a male who said he was going to blow up the school. Officers from V.I. Police, Port Authority and Fire Service were on the campus Tuesday morning as students sheltered-in-place.
Neither Lockhart nor the Cancryn campus dismissed students early after the all-clear was issued.
Graham said the Education Department was grateful and thankful that students, faculty and staff on both campuses remained safe, but implored members of the public to take making threats seriously.
“Those that would think that it’s OK to call in make threats against our schools — whether as a joke or anything of that nature — you know, we take these things very seriously,” she said, adding that the appropriate authorities are handling the matter.