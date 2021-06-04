A phony bomb threat temporarily disrupted operations and caused travel delays Thursday at Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix.
V.I. Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe said that “a security incident” occurred, according to a news release from Port Authority spokeswoman Monifa Brathwaite.
According to the statement, around 12:10 p.m. “an explosive device threat was reported to the VIPA Police Division. VIPA’s police immediately investigated the reported threat. The incident was also reported to all local and federal law enforcement agencies, and it is still under investigation.” Brathwaite noted that “other than some delays in passenger processing, airport operations were not disrupted and the airport remains open.”
Travelers are advised to contact their airline directly for updates regarding flight schedules at the Rohlsen Airport, she said.