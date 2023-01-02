President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden bid farewell to St. Croix at Rohlsen Airport on Monday, concluding a year-end vacation that began Tuesday night with the arrival of Air Force One.
The first couple, accompanied by granddaughter Natalie Biden and grandson Hunter Biden, spent private time in a home on St. Croix’s East End, with the president taking in a little golf at the Buccaneer on Friday. Later Friday, Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Hunter and Natalie had dinner at Savant restaurant in Christiansted.