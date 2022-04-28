Looking to burn some calories after a night of delicious Carnival Village food? Maybe you’re in need of a peaceful connection with nature? Or perhaps you’re just looking for a fun activity on St. John to enjoy during your time off work.
Whatever your motivation, the L’Esperance hiking trail on St. John offers dual experiences. Opt for a short walk down to striking plantation ruins, or push yourself to the limit by hiking 2.6 miles down to the shoreline—and back up again.
The L’Esperance trailhead can be found on Centerline Road between mile markers 3 and 4. There’s a small sign denoting the start of the trail, and space for about three to four cars to park. The decline in elevation is notable at the beginning of the trail.
While much of the trail’s approximately 1,000 feet in elevation change is spread out gradually across its 2.6 miles, the concentrated shift in elevation at the top of the trail is particularly noticeable on the way back up.
Two sets of switchbacks near the top of the trail help spread the descent/ascent out a bit, and if a five-plus-mile hike just isn’t in your repertoire, you need only to traverse the first quarter-mile before you come upon a site that’s worth the walk.
Across a historic stone bridge you’ll find the ruins of the L’Esperance estate, including graves and a great house.
L’Esperance was formed in 1736, according to an article published by the St. John Historical Society. It’s believed sugar production ended at L’Esperance by around the 1820s, partially due to it being landlocked, making transportation of its sugar cumbersome.
The ruins today offer much more than a photo op. It’s a place one can reflect quietly on the brutalities faced by the enslaved Africans who built and worked the island’s plantations. Dappled sunlight filters through the trees, birds tweet and call, and the plants growing in, on, and around the estate ruins illustrate the passage of time.
This quarter-mile hike on its own offers the opportunity for reverie and exercise-induced endorphins, and if you’ve had your fill of nature and history at this point, your car is only a quarter mile up the hill. Beautiful scenery beckons, however, so if you have it in you, proceed downhill, southward, continuing on the L’Esperance trail.
As you continue down the trail, there are two spurs, one of which will take you to the site of the recently deceased Baobab tree.
The second spur leads to the ruins of the Sieben plantation, notable for its great house ruin which displays the Danish “welcoming arms” staircase still seen in historic Virgin Islands architecture today.
At 1.8 miles down the trail, you’ll pass through a grove of bay rum trees. Even on the driest of days, the distinctly warm and spicy scent of the bay rum leaves is carried along on the breeze; traverse through the grove after a rain and you’ll note the bay rum aroma is pleasantly overpowering.
There are numerous clearings and overlooks where one can spot the turquoise sea below during the hike. On a clear day, St. Croix is visible on the horizon. While the majority of the trail is shaded, the path leads from moist tropical forest to dry forest, and the shift is evident.
As you near the culmination of the trail on the island’s south shore, the heat intensifies. If you’re lucky, the false pineapple that thrives along this trail may have fruit ripe for the picking—just watch for those spines!
One short section of the trail as it nears the beach is notably rocky, so take your time. A twisted ankle at this location is a recipe for disaster, as cellphone service here is spotty to non-existent.
Finally, near the end of the trail, the path forks in two directions. Head left, and you’ll be at the Reef Bay plantation ruins in no time. These ruins sit on the eastern side of Genti Bay beach, where you can take a much-needed refreshing dip.
Your other option is to turn right, where the unspoiled western end of Genti Bay beach awaits. No matter which direction you choose, take some time to sit and enjoy the scenery, cool off in the shade, and give thanks for the health and mobility that’s allowed you to make it this far. Then dig deep and find the motivation to climb close to 1,000 feet across nearly three miles as you make your way back to your car.
Sturdy, closed-toe shoes are a must for this hike. Bring plenty of water, a nutritious snack, a good attitude, and a willingness to explore. Take your time and keep your eyes open for the wonders of history and nature that the L’Esperance trail has to offer.
Then, if you have the energy, head back to St. Thomas Carnival Village for a heaping plate of stew chicken, a turkey leg, or a hearty serving of goat water. At this point, you’ve earned it!