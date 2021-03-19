The numbers are in, and V.I. Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte said the territory fared far better than its neighbors during the 2020 tourist season.
Where stay-over visits to the Caribbean fell 65.5% based on reports from the Caribbean Tourism Organization — and global tourism decreased 73.9% over the same period — the Virgin Islands had a 35% reduction, he said.
The data showed a 29% decline from 2019 in the territory’s hotel occupancy rate compared with a 52.5% drop in the region. And average daily rates — the average revenue earned for an occupied room per day — rose 43.3% compared with a 2.4% increase Caribbean-wide.
According to the CTO, an uptick in airlifts that began over Thanksgiving has continued and only grown stronger since the start of 2021 and spring break. This, despite two restrictions on leisure travel last year, from March through June, and then again in August and September.
Boschulte credited “smart, sensible public health policies” as an important factor in the territory’s tourism sector to weather the pandemic as well as it has.
“While we are pleased with our performance to date, we recognize that we have our work cut out for us,” he said.
Promoting tourism among U.S. Virgin Islanders in the diaspora, and fine-tuning the territory’s marketing strategy in light of the pandemic, are among the top priorities for positioning the territory as a preferred destination going forward, the commissioner said.