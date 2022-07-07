St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston has garnered yet another award for her outstanding junior season.
The 20-year-old Boston, who led South Carolina to the 2022 NCAA Tournament championship, was named the SEC 2021-2022 female athlete of the year by the league’s athletic directors, commissioner Greg Sankey announced Wednesday.
Sankey said that Boston exemplifies “what it means for a young person to fully participate as a student and as an athlete in the Southeastern Conference, adding that she held herself to the “highest standards of competitive excellence.”
Boston was also recently tapped the 2022 winner of the Honda Cup, which honors the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year. It caps a season during which the Virgin Islander was the unanimous National Player of the Year and the NCAA Women’s Final Four Most Outstanding Player.
Boston was also the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, the first player male or female to win both Naismith honors. She also won both SEC Player of the Year and SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors.
A three-time Lisa Leslie Award winner, the Gamecocks’ leading scorer (16.8 points per game) led the nation with 30 double-doubles this season, including an SEC-record 27 straight.
Boston was honored in the territory June 4 with “Aliyah Boston Day.” A special sign was unveiled that day celebrating her accomplishments and she was the honored guest in a parade down Veterans Drive in downtown Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas.
Boston is the first women’s college basketball player from the U.S. Virgin Islands to earn national player of the year honors, and the second-ever player — male or female — from the territory. The first was Hall of Famer and St. Croix native Tim Duncan, the consensus men’s national player of the year in 1997, his senior year at Wake Forest.
Alabama’s Bryce Young was named the men’s SEC athlete of the year.