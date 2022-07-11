ST. CROIX — The St. George Village Botanical Garden bustled with activity on Sunday during the annual Mango Melee and Tropical Fruits Festival.
It marked the first time since 2019 that the popular festival, now in its 26th year, was held on the grounds of the botanical garden.
Positive Nelson, chairman of the botanical garden’s board, said this is the garden’s 50th anniversary and that he was thrilled to see the large turnout in support of both the event and the garden itself.
“We are just really excited to be able to do this again, people have been anticipating the return of Mango Melee and this is something that we all needed coming on the heels of the pandemic,” Nelson said.
Mango Melee saw a record numbers of attendees, according to officials, with residents and visitors braving the sweltering summer heat to converge at the garden. Traffic along the Queen Mary Highway was at a standstill, and some motorists reported waiting at least a a half-hour in traffic just outside the garden to find parking. And some came long before the start time of noon for the event, and lingered on the grounds past the 7 p.m. wrap up.
While the mango competition was the main event, there were other activities for attendees to enjoy. Scores of food vendors lined the garden for those hunting snacks and desserts — mostly made from mangoes. In another area majorettes, mocko jumbies, quadrille dancers, and Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights entertained.
The true crowd favorite, of course, was the mango eating contest – both an adult and children’s competition.
The adult’s competition was won by 13-year-old Yasmine Tuitt, and the children’s competition was won by 9-year-old Josiah Battiste. Both were cheered on during the competition as they feasted on the juicy, ripe yellowish fruit. Tuitt, at one point, sent the crowd in uproarious laughter as she picked up the pan holding the eaten mangoes to drink the juice that remained.
Once the mango competition was over, many stayed to enjoy a new addition to Mango Melee — a two-hour concert from 5 to 7 p.m. Billed as the Sunset Reggae Concert, performers included Desiree Eugene, Nile James and Gyasi Clarke, among others.