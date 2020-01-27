Boulders lined the road along Vessup Beach on St. Thomas on Thursday morning, above, in an effort to prevent trucks and heavy equipment from parking there, according to a representative for the property owner. CZM Director Marlon Hibbert said the boulders had been removed by Thursday afternoon, left.
ST. THOMAS — The director of Coastal Zone Management said Thursday the division is working to sort out the parking situation at Cabrita Point on St. Thomas, and boulders have been removed from the road along Vessup Beach.
“We were made aware of the issue and the department is attempting to clarify what is happening and will be handling it accordingly,” CZM Director Marlon Hibbert told The Daily News in an email.
