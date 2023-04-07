ST. THOMAS — Lyrical wit, stage presence, and a sense of humor will be on display as calypsonians across the territory attempt to out-sing one another at the 24th annual “Bouy ah Bouy, Big Man ah Big Man” calypso competition.
The event, which is part of the unofficial line-up of St. Thomas Carnival activitues, is set for 8 p.m. Sunday at the Charlotte Amalie High School auditorium.
The highly anticipated show, organized by Osbert Potter of Strictly Local Productions, appeals to old school calypso heads who want to keep the art form alive as well as the general public looking to get a good laugh. Anything goes during the competition — from politically-biting commentary to the most audacious props and costumes. Winners get to walk away with between $1,000 to $3,000, depending on placement.
“I wondered what would happen if everybody had the same topic. Maybe some would handle it in a comedic way. Maybe others would handle it in a more serious, social commentary way,” organizer Osbert Potter, former lieutenant governor, said about the inspiration for the event. “This is a way to separate the men from the boys.”
It developed from his 14-year-old radio show titled Strictly Local on 101.3 FM that gave a platform to music and artists across the Virgin Islands, particularly calypsonians, beyond carnival time.
Growing up around three brothers singing calypso, Potter, who is also a former senator, said he takes pride in offering up an interactive production that relies on heavy audience participation and a jovial atmosphere.
This year’s topic is “If I Knew Then What I Know Now,” and competitors had two months to pen their songs, compose music, memorize words, pay for arrangements among other preparations for the show.
The program features challengers Wilbert “Mighty Waggy” Brooks, Bernard “Doctor” Liburd, Jamal “Broc Lee” Williams, and Julien George “Sarrow” Gerry of St. Thomas; Myrel “Super T” Tonge, and Lucas “John Gotty” Evans of St. John; and Campbell “King Kan” Barnes, and Emogen “Blakness” Creece of St. Croix.
They will be sprinkled between a mix of guest artists including “Prince Khamoi” DeSilvia, Bess ah Dem, Otis “Big O” Martin, Morris “King Generic” Benjamin; Eustace “Singing Fireman” Grant, Jr.; George “General Val” White, Darnelle “Blackest” Phillip, and 2022 winner Wendy Joseph. The performers are backed by Spectrum Band with an augmented horn section led by Robert Leonard, and Reginald “Ras Regg” Martin will serve as emcee.
On Thursday, even-tempos and steady beats emanated from the CAHS auditorium as artists worked out their music with the band, and got a feel for their performance. The crafting of a calypso, several expressed, takes an understanding of the genre in order to be sung successfully.
Guest artist Joseph, who won the Bouy ah Bouy title last year alongside Patrick “Soljah” Farell, during a mixed doubles competition said even after singing and writing for many years she is still developing her skill as a calypso writer.
“Calypso to me is an art form that not just everybody can do,” she said. “It’s a little bit of truth and a little bit of fiction, but the fiction has a little bit of truth to it so people can relate to it.”
For others, it is all about the approach on stage.
“It don’t matter the song. It don’t matter the music,” says Phillip, current Road March King for St. Croix Festival, and a guest performer for Sunday’s show.
“If you can get the crowd involved, be confident, and know how to communicate, everything else will follow,”he said.
Barnes, a six-time Bouy ah Bouy winner, agrees, adding that it’s not about “whims and fancies” or singing to be popular or winning money. He said his involvement in calypso was inspired by ancestral guidance as a child at just age 9, during a time when the art was considered a sin.
“It has nothing to do with luck,” he said. “Know your stuff. Go there to perform.”
Brooks has also had the benefit of winning the competition six times, including three times when the prize was a year of free tuition and board at the University of the Virgin Islands.
“My goal when it comes to writing songs is to basically be as entertaining as possible, with a little political satire,” he said of what the public can expect on Sunday.
And, Tonge, who has performed in the show for 37 years, said he has been exercising to clear his lungs as part of his preparation.
“It basically takes a lot of strength — a strong mind,” he said.
DeSilvia is pushing himself to take the stage to honor the legacy of his father, St. Clair “King Whadablee” deSilvia, who passed away unexpectedly last year. The two worked on many songs they weren’t able to release which he wants to begin sharing with the community after a lot of urging.
“Calypso tells a story, and you have to understand the story behind what you’re portraying,” he said.
For Liburd, the V.I. 1973 Calypso King and 1980 Road March King, the show is a way to preserve calypso, and point out that it is not dying but evolving.
“The young people are really into a different form and different style of music, but we don’t want them to forget where it came from,” he said.
Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, and available at T’s Restaurant and VI Bridal & Tuxedo. The public is also invited to watch via pay per view online for the first time this year, for $20 at www.ppv.bakanal.tv.
Sponsors include the Division of Festivals, Omni Systems, Smart Tech & Print Solutions, Southland Gaming, St. Thomas Federal Credit Union, and Tier 1 Construction.