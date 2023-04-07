ST. THOMAS — Lyrical wit, stage presence, and a sense of humor will be on display as calypsonians across the territory attempt to out-sing one another at the 24th annual “Bouy ah Bouy, Big Man ah Big Man” calypso competition.

The event, which is part of the unofficial line-up of St. Thomas Carnival activitues, is set for 8 p.m. Sunday at the Charlotte Amalie High School auditorium.