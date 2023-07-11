Bovoni Fire

Smoke emanates from the scrap metal area near Bovoni Landfill on St. Thomas over the weekend.

 Photo courtesy of the V.I. FIRE AND EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES

Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel extinguished a Bovoni Landfill scrap metal fire after a suppression effort that lasted through the weekend, the agency announced Monday.

“Emergencies require quick thinking and adaptability,” VIFEMS Director Daryl George said in a statement. “Our response teams exemplify these qualities, consistently rising to the occasion and delivering exceptional service to our community.”