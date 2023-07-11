Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel extinguished a Bovoni Landfill scrap metal fire after a suppression effort that lasted through the weekend, the agency announced Monday.
“Emergencies require quick thinking and adaptability,” VIFEMS Director Daryl George said in a statement. “Our response teams exemplify these qualities, consistently rising to the occasion and delivering exceptional service to our community.”
Firefighters responded to the blaze on Friday afternoon, when thick, dark smoke filled the sky over St. Thomas. By Friday evening, George told the Daily News that the fire was still raging due to difficulty accessing the source and uncooperative wind conditions.
On Sunday evening, VIFEMS announced the fire was 98 percent under control, as crews worked to quell hot spots and douse surrounding areas to prevent reignition.
VIFEMS continues to advise that residents limit their exposure to any residual smoke in the area and to seek medical attention if they experience any respiratory issues.
Government House spokesperson Richard Motta Jr. expressed the administration’s gratitude for the territory’s firefighters on Monday, thanking them for their work over the weekend.