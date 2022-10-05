Nellon Bowry has relinquished the chairmanship of the Government Employees Retirement System’s board of trustees in protest of his fellow board members’ decision to increase the GERS administrator’s annual salary to $250,000.
“I decided to relinquish the chairmanship because I believe that the board’s decision to increase the salary of the administrator to $250,000, plus housing and other expenses, is logically indefensible and fiscally irresponsible. It is significantly more than the incumbent administrator had asked for, and more still than he had been willing to accept,” Bowry said at a special meeting Tuesday evening.
Current GERS Administrator and CEO Austin Nibbs has held the position for more than 14 years, and previously announced his intention to retire in June 2021. But the board has been unsuccessful in searching for his replacement, and Nibbs has agreed to stay on until a new administrator can be found.
Bowry said Nibbs was making $140,000 when he initially announced his intention to retire, which the board increased to $180,000, plus housing and travel allowances.
The decision to increase the salary by another $70,000 was not consistent with the board’s recent request to the Legislature to fund administrative costs for GERS, Bowry said, and “it contradicts and undermines our argument that the system is not yet financially ready to reinstate the member loan program.”
The personal loan program was suspended in 2015 over concerns about GERS’ financial state. Gov. Kenneth Mapp signed legislation in 2016 requiring that GERS provide loans of up to $10,000 to any member of the system who contributed for at least two years, but the board voted to keep the program on hiatus. GERS continues to manage personal loans granted before the program was suspended, but has not reopened it to new applicants, citing a lack of available funds.
It appears from Bowry’s statements at Tuesday’s meeting that the board voted to increase the administrator’s salary to $250,000 at a regular meeting held on Sept. 22, during which the board went into a private executive session. After the executive session, Bowry reported out to the public that they had extended the contract for Nibbs for another year, but did not mention the pay increase.
Bowry said during Tuesday’s meeting that he sent a memo to his fellow board members on Sept. 23, detailing his reasoning for opposing the pay increase, “as the basis for convening a special meeting to reconsider the decision.”
The board held a special meeting in executive session on Sept. 28, but did not provide any public access or a readout from the meeting.
“None of my arguments were rebutted or even seriously considered at the Sept. 28 special meeting that was convened for that purpose. Instead, the board emphatically reaffirmed its original decision to vote five in favor, one against, which was me, and one absent,” Bowry said.
Bowry, who twice served as director of Office of Management Budget under two administrations, including Mapp, concluded that he “cannot credibly defend this decision to members and stakeholders,” but said he intends to remain an active board member.
Trustee Ronald Russell, a former Senate President and vocal board member, responded to Bowry’s statements and defended the decision to increase the administrator’s salary to $250,000.
“I think the public needs to know why that decision was made,” Russell said, before recounting what led to the pay hike.
According to Russell, Nibbs had expressed his desire to retire, “and at the urging of the chair and the members, he extended his contract at least two or three times,” Russell said. “He extended that contract because our search for a replacement just simply failed. And we could not find a replacement for Mr. Nibbs and we asked him to stay on and he graciously accepted it.”
Russell said the recent infusion of $158 million from the rum cover-over funding plan made it possible to increase the administrator’s salary, noting that “CEOs in the territory make over $300,000. WAPA, hospital, and I could name the rest of them. Mr. Nibbs was being paid under $200,000 for his experience and for his commitment to the system.”
Russell said that, “when we evaluated the entire situation, we realized that Mr. Nibbs was being underpaid for several years, and was deserving of a raise. Since the system realized a significant shot in the arm with the cover-over, so the motion was made and we all adopted it, understanding the sacrifices that Mr. Nibbs made over the years and particularly after we couldn’t find a CEO.”
Bowry declined to comment further, but “for all the reasons that is outlined, I can’t in good conscience do that. Hence, my decision.”
Bowry’s term expires in January, and board members nominated trustees Dwayne Callwood and Andre Dorsey to fill the remainder of the term.
Board members did not vote publicly, and instead sent their votes in privately to be tabulated.
Board counsel Pedro Williams said board members were allowed to keep their identities private while voting for officers “so that nobody’s put in an uncomfortable position where they have to indicate in an open forum how they voted.”
Callwood received four votes to Dorsey’s two, and was selected as the new chairman for the GERS board of trustees.
GERS spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said Tuesday evening after the meeting that she would provide additional information in response to questions from The Daily News at a later time.