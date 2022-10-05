Nellon Bowry has relinquished the chairmanship of the Government Employees Retirement System’s board of trustees in protest of his fellow board members’ decision to increase the GERS administrator’s annual salary to $250,000.

“I decided to relinquish the chairmanship because I believe that the board’s decision to increase the salary of the administrator to $250,000, plus housing and other expenses, is logically indefensible and fiscally irresponsible. It is significantly more than the incumbent administrator had asked for, and more still than he had been willing to accept,” Bowry said at a special meeting Tuesday evening.