One child was fatally shot and a second was grazed by a bullet in a shooting just after midnight Sunday morning.
At 12:21 a.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center received multiple reports of shots fired and a wounded victim in the John F. Kennedy Terrace housing community on St. Croix.
Police responding to the apartment complex, near the Golden Rock Shopping Center, found an unresponsive black male on the ground, near Building 28, with multiple gunshot wounds, according to V.I. Police Public Information Officer Toby Derima.
The victim, identified by family members as 16-year-old John F. Kennedy Terrace resident Kimani Perdomo, was dead.
A 9-year-old girl in a nearby apartment was also grazed by a bullet in the incident, according to police.
Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call 911, the department’s Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
With Perdomo’s death, St. Croix is continuing on what is likely to be a record pace for murders in 2021. With just more that one-third of the year in the record book, there have been 16 homicides on St. Croix, two on St. Thomas and one on St. John. In all of 2020, there were 27 homicides on St. Croix, 20 on St. Thomas and none on St. John.