Captain Noel Boynes Sr. learned this weekend that even the best laid plans can often go awry.
On Sunday, Boynes was scheduled to lead members of the American Legion Viggo E. Sewer Post 131 through Cruz Bay at a planned Veterans Day procession as the day’s honoree and grand marshall.
Inclement weather, however, got in the way and the procession was cancelled, according to the Office of Veterans Affairs, who said Boynes was selected for his “selfless service” to the community.
Boynes, born March 4, 1938, on St. John to Estella Stagger and Captain Loredon Boynes Sr., Boynes has led a long, storied life including dedicated military service.
He was the couple’s eldest child, and was delivered by Myrah Keating Smith, one of his godparents and the beloved midwife for whom the island’s 24-hour health facility is named.
“Although his parents are deceased, Capt. Boynes still lives by the values, morals, and traditions that were instilled in him at an early age,” according to a biographical statement submitted by the Boynes family. “From his mother, he inherited a strong sense of family, purpose, responsibility, and love of St. John that is still evident.”
Boynes was educated at the Bethany Moravian Church School, where he was taught by another godmother, Clarice Thomas. As St. Johnians did in the 1940s and 1950s, Boynes relocated to St. Thomas to attend Charlotte Amalie High School. He lived with Idalia Hodge.
Following high school, Boynes enlisted in the U.S. Army. He became a corporal with the legendary 82nd Airborne Rangers in North Carolina, and did his tour in Germany as a member of the 187th Airborne Unit. Boynes completed 26 successful jumps, two of which resulted in live action recons. While serving, Corporal Boynes was also recognized as an expert marksman and he became part of the Military Special Rifle Firing Team, Drill Team, and Firing Squad.
Boynes returned home to the Virgin Islands in 1960, and a year later he married Bernice Mahoney. Boynes is father to four children—Leon Plaskett Jr., Cheryl Boynes-Jackson, James Boynes Sr., and Noel Boynes Jr.— and he’s a grandfather to nine, and has nine great-grandchildren.
“Under Captain Boynes’ watch, Cheryl became the first Black female Virgin Islander to become a 100-ton captain,” according to the statement. biography. “Her brothers, James and Noel Jr., and her husband, Michael Jackson Sr. and their two children, Michael Jackson Jr. and Chemica Otto, also became 100-ton captains. Captain Boynes also assisted approximately 20 other young men and women in achieving their captain license.”
Boynes is described as an educator, musician, and entrepreneur. He worked at Caneel Bay under the supervision of Captain Josephus Williams and his father, Capt. Loredon Boynes Sr., who transported Laurence Rockefeller and family back and forth on the Caneel Bay ferry when they were visiting.
The younger Boynes worked at the CAMCO Company, paving Centerline Road from Cruz Bay to Coral Bay. He also worked for the V.I. Department of Education as a physical education instructor at the Julius E. Sprauve School, and at the V.I. Fire Service as a firefighter for more than 16 years.
Fueled by a love for the sea and the dedicated support of his family, Boynes started a business with two small Bertrams, the M/V Jimmy and the M/V Cheri-B. He provided water taxi service, fishing excursions, and seaside island tours for tourists and residents. As the business grew, Boynes realized the need for a barge company.
“After trying and waiting for others in the community to join with him to no avail, he took a calculated risk and started Boyson, Inc. on his own,” according to the family’s statement.
According to the statement, under Boynes’ leadership, Boyson, Inc. grew to provide a vital role in the everyday life of people on St. John and St. Thomas. He bridged the gap between the two islands by transporting vital needs including vehicles, food, fuel, emergency vehicles, construction material, equipment, mail, and even tourists.
Further, it noted that Boynes also transported fuel from Puerto Rico and St. Croix on a regular basis.
“He was on call for many years for the V.I. Water and Power Authority and the clinic, and he provided free service to schools, organizations, and individuals, including free passes for cancer and dialysis patients traveling to St. Thomas for medical treatment,” according to the statement.
Boynes established a scholarship fund, providing $1,000 per student per year for two students attending college. He also assisted with emergencies like a fire on Water Island, and he provided FEMA with ongoing service during and after Hurricanes Hugo and Marilyn. Over four decades of operations, Boynes invested in 13 vessels, three of which he and his sons were instrumental in designing and supervising during construction. He also constructed the original car ferry dock in Red Hook, according to the statement.
In 2008, Boynes and his sons navigated the M/V Commander on a transatlantic journey from Athens, Greece to the U.S. Virgin Islands. In 2017, the company’s vessels were destroyed during Hurricanes Irma and Maria, and are not in use at this time.
“Currently, Captain Boynes continues to enjoy precious memories with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” the statement noted. “As a man of faith, he remains a member of the Bethany Moravian Church and also attends Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church with his wife and children. He is always happiest when floating in the sea on one of his vessels.”
Sunday’s procession was scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m. from the Virgin Islands National Park visitors center to the Cruz Bay park, with a Veterans Day ceremony to follow in the Franklin Powell Sr. Park. The event’s scheduled guest speaker was Sen. Angel Bolques Jr.
Weather permitting, Veterans Affairs also has scheduled Veterans Day ceremonies on Friday beginning at 9 a.m. on St. Thomas and at 3 p.m. in Frederiksted, St. Croix. The honorees are Warren “Cap” Hendrickson and Charles David, on St. Thomas and St. Croix, respectively.
For up-to-date information, local veterans can visit www.veterans.vi.gov.