Two Brazilian nationals have been charged with illegally entering the territory after taking a cruise from the Dominican Republic to the British Virgin Islands, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
The incident occurred on March 12, when U.S. Border Patrol agents received information from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers that a group of four Brazilians did not report back to their cruise ship in Tortola, according to an affidavit filed by a federal agent. The notice included photographs of the suspects and said they may be traveling on the ferry from St. John to St. Thomas.
