With St. John Celebration in the rearview, why not take some time to focus on self care by elevating your physical fitness with a hike? Caneel Hill Trail, conveniently located near Cruz Bay, offers loops and trail spurs for a different experience each time you hike this route.
Trail heads are located on Centerline Road just west of Gifft Hill, and on North Shore Road just north of Mongoose Junction, at the top of Lind Point, just west of Caneel Bay, and opposite the old Caneel Bay Resort entrance. Each starting point offers its own unique hiking experience.
First, the easiest route. Start at the trailhead on Centerline Road. Here, go straight to descend toward North Shore Road via the Water Catchment Trail, so named for the old Caneel Bay water catchment that the trail passes along the way. As you’re passing the water catchment, the trail will turn to the left before eventually connecting with North Shore Road across from the Caneel Bay Resort. There’s a mild change in elevation, around 200 feet, but it’s mostly gradually spread out across the trail, which includes a handful of switchbacks. This spur is well-maintained and nearly completely shaded. Aside from the water catchment itself there aren’t particular sites of interest, but the Water Catchment Trail offers the opportunity to escape into the woods and to get the heart pumping. Just remember, unless you catch a ride at the bottom, you’ll need to turn around and head back up the trail to end up where you started.
For more of a challenge, take a left from the Centerline Road trailhead to ascend Margaret Hill, a peak that’s east of Caneel Hill, via the main Caneel Hill Trail. This one does involve a bit of a climb—Margaret Hill tops out at about 840 feet—but the views from this vantage point are worth the effort. Interesting rock formations and tropical foliage make for a beautiful hike. Once you’ve crested Margaret Hill, if you find you just don’t have the stamina to continue on up to Caneel Hill, take a right down the Tamarind Trail. This half-mile stretch joins the two-and-a-half mile Caneel Hill Trail at about its midway point and descends to North Shore Road just west of the Caneel Bay entrance. Altogether, this option is about two miles long, includes a climb in elevation that’ll kick your hike into the cardio zone, and offers a beautiful view of the north shore along the way. As with the Water Catchment Trail, you’ll need to catch a ride at the bottom or face retracing your steps back up the hill.
To enjoy a full appreciation of what the Caneel Hill Trail has to offer, hike it from start to finish. Begin at the Centerline Road trailhead, ascend Margaret Hill, then continue on a relatively flat and shaded path before you’ll climb a bit to reach Caneel Hill, which is about 700 feet above sea level. Here, you’ll find the trail’s biggest reward—a wooden viewing platform that gives you a bird’s eye view of the island’s north shore, St. Thomas, Cruz Bay, and even some of the island’s south shore. It’s a great place to pause and catch your breath while you snap a sweaty selfie or simply take in the view. There’s no shade on the viewing platform, however, so if it’s a sunny day your respite may be brief before you feel the need to head back under the forest canopy. From the viewing platform, the trail descends, rather sharply at times. Near the end, you have two options—dive down toward Cruz Bay, where you’ll emerge just down the road from Mongoose Junction. An ice-cold beer or sweet ice cream may be the perfect treat at this point. Alternatively, you can take the spur that ends at the top of Lind Point, where you can cross the road and proceed down to Salomon or Honeymoon beaches for a much-needed refreshing dip.
If your main goal is to reach the viewing platform for that Insta-worthy photo, the quickest option is to start at the top of Lind Point where the trail meets the North Shore Road. Still, it’s about a mile-long hike to the platform with an elevation gain of around 500 feet, so even this option will serve as a workout.
Hikers who prefer a loop option versus an out-and-back hike should start at the Centerline Road trailhead and head down Water Catchment. Near the bottom, make a left on the spur that joins with the Tamarind Trail. Head up Tamarind Trail before turning left at the Caneel Hill Trail, and enjoy the view from Margaret Hill before ending back at your starting point. For another loop option, start at North Shore Road at the top of Lind Point, then descend on the trail toward Cruz Bay before it reaches Caneel Hill and the viewing platform. A short hike up the North Shore Road to Lind Point brings you back to where you started.
Caneel Hill Trail offers multiple versatile options depending on your fitness level, your hiking goals, or how much time you have to dedicate to self-care in a given day. It’s a trail you can visit again and again and enjoy a different experience each time. Happy hiking!