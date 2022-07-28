With St. John Celebration in the rearview, why not take some time to focus on self care by elevating your physical fitness with a hike? Caneel Hill Trail, conveniently located near Cruz Bay, offers loops and trail spurs for a different experience each time you hike this route.

Trail heads are located on Centerline Road just west of Gifft Hill, and on North Shore Road just north of Mongoose Junction, at the top of Lind Point, just west of Caneel Bay, and opposite the old Caneel Bay Resort entrance. Each starting point offers its own unique hiking experience.