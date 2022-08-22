Coral Bay council  to meet Friday

Coral Bay Community Council and John’s Folly Learning Institute will host a community town hall meeting  beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Oasis. Public Works Commissioner Derek Gabriel, and program manager Jomo McClean, will be  in attendance to discuss  road projects.  during the meeting’s first hour. The second hour will be devoted to developing a list of questions and issues for nonpartisan election candidate forums being planned for late September and early October. Representatives from several nonprofits will also be on hand . Families with children are welcome, and CBCC will be providing free food and beverages.