Coral Bay council to meet Friday
Coral Bay Community Council and John’s Folly Learning Institute will host a community town hall meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Oasis. Public Works Commissioner Derek Gabriel, and program manager Jomo McClean, will be in attendance to discuss road projects. during the meeting’s first hour. The second hour will be devoted to developing a list of questions and issues for nonpartisan election candidate forums being planned for late September and early October. Representatives from several nonprofits will also be on hand . Families with children are welcome, and CBCC will be providing free food and beverages.