Roach leaves territory for NAIC commissioners meeting
Lt. Governor Tregenza Roach left the territory Monday to attend the National Association of Insurance Commissioners meeting in Colorado Springs, Colo., according to his office.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 80F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 80F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: July 11, 2023 @ 4:45 pm
Roach leaves territory for NAIC commissioners meeting
Lt. Governor Tregenza Roach left the territory Monday to attend the National Association of Insurance Commissioners meeting in Colorado Springs, Colo., according to his office.
The organization is responsible for establishing insurance standards and serves as a primary lead for regulatory oversight of the insurance industry.
Scheduled throughout the year, NAIC meetings are primarily held in the spring, summer and fall where participants discuss state affairs, receive updates on federal policies and participate in regulatory planning sessions.
In his capacity as the commissioner of insurance for the Virgin Islands, Roach serves as a member of the NAIC Southeast Zone, which consists of 12 states and two U.S. territories: Puerto Rico and the U.S.V.I.
Roach will return to the territory Saturday. During his absence, Senate President Novelle E. Francis, Jr. will assume Roach’s duties as per the Revised Organic Act of the Virgin Islands.
Health Dept. offering free COVID testing in Coral Bay
The Health Department’s Epidemiology Division will offer free COVID testing from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday in Coral Bay, St. John, the department announced in a news release Monday.
The division will not offer COVID testing at its regular location at the Port Authority parking lot in Cruz Bay this week due to a lack of adequate space following the St. John celebration, the release said.
The division encourages people who are experiencing COVID symptoms to be tested. Symptoms include fever, cough, tiredness and loss of taste or smell.
Those who test negative on a home test kit and continue to feel sick, should also get tested for confirmation, the release said. A positive confirmation qualifies the individual for antiviral medication that can lessen the severity of the illness, possibly shorten its duration, and avert hospitalization.
— Daily News Staff