Services resume at Notary Public, Tax Assessor
Lt. Gov. Tregenza A. Roach announced Monday that the Notary Public Division in both the St. Thomas-St. John and St. Croix districts, and the Tax Assessor Office and on-site cashier at Lagoon Street Commercial Building No. 1 in Frederiksted, St. Croix, have resumed operations.
All divisions of the Office of the Lt. Governor are open, according to a news release. Some of the offices were closed due to COVID-19 protocols.
For information or assistance, the Office of the Lt. Governor can be reached at (340) 773-6449 in the St. Croix District and (340) 774-2991 in the St. Thomas-St. John District.
Gov. Bryan attending business forum in Boston
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. left the territory Sunday to attend a business development forum in Boston, Mass.
Bryan is scheduled to return to the Virgin Islands on Wednesday. In Bryan’s absence, Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach will be acting governor.
— Daily News Staff