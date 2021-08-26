New Day Workshop offering restaurant training program
New Day Workshop & Cafe is offering a free 4-day customer service and front of the house-restaurant training program starting today through Tuesday. The course takes place daily from 10 a.m. to noon and is open to eight participants. No experience is necessary. To register, email newdaystjohn@gmail.com.
National Park seeks help with domestic rabbits
Rabbits have been spotted on the L’Esperance Trail, and Virgin Islands National Park is inviting residents who’d like a new pet to come and capture one for themselves before the park has to remove the invasive animals.
“It is believed that someone abandoned them there,” Park Service said via their Facebook page. “Besides being cruel, it is also illegal. Invasive species do not belong in national parks.”
Some of the rabbits have already been captured by residents who’ve taken them on as pets. Rabbits are herbivores and will graze on vegetation that’s still recovering from the 2017 hurricanes. The rabbits are likely also facing hot temperatures, lack of fresh water and predation by mongoose.
The Park Service asks everyone to take responsibility for their pets and to help stop the spread of invasive animals in the park.