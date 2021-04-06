Town hall meeting to discuss watersheds
A series of virtual town hall meetings will be held to discuss stormwater runoff and flooding on St. Thomas and St. Croix.
The meetings will focus on the Bolongo, Charlotte Amalie and airport watersheds on St. Thomas and Salt River Bay, Limetree Bay, Bethlehem, Diamond and Long Point Bay watersheds on St. Croix.
According to Watershed Consulting, the areas include critical infrastructure; commercial, governmental and residential investments and agriculture activity. The St. Croix sessions will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday for the business and residential communities respectively and the St. Thomas sessions will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday for the business and residential communities respectively. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/stormwaterUSVI.
To take part in the online discussions, click on the Events tab.
Sewer line collapse impacts Veterans Drive
A broken sewer line on St. Thomas snarled traffic on Veterans Drive on Monday near the entrance to Frenchtown.
The V.I. Waste Management Authority advised motorists on Monday to avoid the primary artery through Charlotte Amalie while work to repair the line was conducted by authority staff and contractors.
— Daily News Staff