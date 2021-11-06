Island Wellness to offer vaccines for young children
Island Health and Wellness on St. John will administer the first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 on Nov. 13, by appointment only.The second dose will be administered Dec. 4.
Call 340-714-4270 for more information and to schedule an appointment.
Repairs to disrupt power to portion of Frederiksted
Approximately 22 V.I. Water and Power Authority customers on St. Croix’s Feeder 8B will experience an electrical service interruption today.The outage is necessary to replace a damaged underground transformer on Strand Street, according to the authority. The equipment provides service to the Frederiksted Pier area. The outage is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Traffic to shift lanes on Veterans Drive today
The V.I. Public Works Department is advising motorists that all traffic will be shifting onto the recently built westbound lanes on Veterans Drive today.
With traffic shifted to the new lanes, American Bridge Company will shift to laying down the final road surface. The project is expected to be completed by December.
