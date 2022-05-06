DPNR, Friends to host coral nursery tour at Cramer Park
The Division of Coastal Zone Management will host an educational snorkel tour to the East End Marine Park’s Demonstration Coral Nursery Site at Cramer Park from 1 to 3 p.m. on May 13.
The demonstration nursery, installed in 2019, provides the public with the opportunity to see coral restoration efforts taking place in the territory. Participants will learn about coral gardening, the process of reef regeneration, and they will get a firsthand look at some of the organisms that live on the adjacent coral reef and seagrass beds.
Anyone who wishes to attend must be able to swim 0.15 miles in open water conditions. Snorkel vests are required and will be provided. However, participants are welcomed to bring their own. Snorkeling gear can also be provided upon request with a 48-hour notice. This free event is restricted to participants 14 and up.
RSVP is mandatory. For additional information or registration contact St. Croix East End Marine Park Environmental Outreach Coordinator Kelcie Troutman at kelcie.troutman@dpnr.vi.gov or (340) 718-3367.
St. Croix tax collector office closed temporarily
The St. Croix Office of the Tax Collector and cashier services at the Leroy A. Quinn Finance Building in Estate Diamond, Sunny Isle, will be temporarily closed.
The closure is due to a confirmed COVID-19 case. The office will keep the public informed on this matter, including when tax collection and cashier services at Sunny Isle will resume operations.
Sanitization and COVID-19 mitigation protocols have been activated. All staff have been notified and persons identified as close contacts will be tested prior to their return to work.
On site cashier services continue to be available at the following locations on St. Croix.
1105 King Street, Government House, Christiansted; 1131 King Street, Suite #101, Christiansted; and Lagoon Street Commercial Building No. 1, Frederiksted.
For immediate assistance, contact (340) 773-6449. Information is also available on the Office of the Lieutenant Governor’s website at ltg.gov.vi.