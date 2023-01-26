The St. John School of the Arts’ beloved annual fundraiser, Broadway Comes to St. John, will return with its full, original format Saturday at the Cruz Bay arts school.

The show, which has historically been put on by the island’s fourth-graders, missed 2018 and 2021 due to the hurricanes and COVID-19, respectively, and featured fourth- and fifth- graders in 2019 and 2022 to ensure no students missed the opportunity. This year, 45 St. John fourth-graders will wow audiences with their performance, a culmination of two weeks of rehearsals with Broadway professionals Andrew Hanley and Suzanna Dupree. The Broadway duo wrote the production, called “When I Grow Up,” exclusively for Broadway Comes to St. John.