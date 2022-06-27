Former V.I. Port Authority Executive Director Gordon A. Finch beamed last week while surrounded by government officials during the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of the refurbished Molasses Pier named in his honor.
As part of the ceremony, held Thursday, a bronze bust of his likeness was unveiled at the pier at Krause Lagoon, St. Croix.
Finch is credited, during his tenure as executive director, with the development of the Ann E. Abramson Marine Facility in Frederiksted; renovation of the Rohlsen Airport terminal on St. Croix; completion of the runway extension at Rohlsen and at St. Thomas’ King Airport; construction of the Wilmoth E. Blyden Marine Terminal on St. Thomas, as well as improvements to the Cruz Bay dock on St. John; and construction of the Molasses Pier on St. Croix and the Port Authority administrative building on St. Thomas.
In attendance Thursday were current Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., Sen. Kenneth Gittens, and former Sen. Alicia “Chucky” Hansen, who nearly 25 years ago sponsored legislation to have the pier named in Finch’s honor.
Under Dowe’s direction, the Gordon A. Finch Molasses Pier was refurbished — at a $24 million price tag — and officials said it would allow for the relocation of all cargo operations from Gallows Bay to the Krause Lagoon area. The project was funded in part through a $10.6 million BUILD (Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development) Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration, formerly the TIGER, or Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery Grant.
Matching funds were appropriated by the V.I. Legislature through a bill sponsored by Sen. Novelle Francis Jr. along with then Sen. Alicia Barnes.
Francis, in an online post, praised Dowe and his team on the grand opening.
“I was proud to sponsor legislation to fund the improvements to the pier, which is a core component of my successful legislation to establish a South Shore Enterprise Zone,” he said
He added that the pier’s opening “puts us closer to realizing the objectives of the Zone, which include economic opportunities through transshipment.”