ST. THOMAS — A District Court judge on Monday granted a request by prosecutors to sentence a brothel owner to seven years and three months behind bars.

Ramona Rivera Luna, 65, owner of the Embers Guest House in Contant, must also pay restitution, totaling a little over $1 million to her victims, as well as a fee of more than $20,000, according to a statement released by U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith.