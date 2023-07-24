ST. THOMAS — V.I. Police said one brother is dead and another is in jail charged with murder, after a deadly domestic violence shooting Saturday.
The suspect, Richard Liverpool, 47, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and related gun crimes. Bail is set at $1 million and Liverpool is in custody pending his initial court appearance, according to information from police.
The victim is 48-year-old Steave Liverpool, police said.
The incident occurred at around 12:41 p.m. Saturday, when police received a 911 call about a shooting at a home in Estate Thomas.
“The citizen, along with VIPD Patrol officers traveled to the residence and discovered an unresponsive male lying on the ground. The male appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body,” according to police.
Emergency Medical Technicians concluded that the victim had no vital signs.
At the scene, police “received information that the victim’s brother, Richard Liverpool shot and killed him. Richard Liverpool was placed under arrest and charged with Murder in the first degree,” according to police.
Steave Liverpool’s death is the 24th homicide in the territory so far this year, including 12 on St. Thomas and 12 on St. Croix.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call V.I. Police at 340-774-2211, the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449 or the anonymous tip line, Crime Stoppers U.S.V.I. at 800-222-8477.
