ST. THOMAS — V.I. Police said one brother is dead and another is in jail charged with murder, after a deadly domestic violence shooting Saturday.

The suspect, Richard Liverpool, 47, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and related gun crimes. Bail is set at $1 million and Liverpool is in custody pending his initial court appearance, according to information from police.

