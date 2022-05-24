Two brothers charged with attempted murder on St. Croix appeared in court Monday, where an attorney for one of the men argued that he was acting in self defense.
Marcelino Rivera, 21, and Samuel Rivera Jr., 25, turned themselves in Saturday with attorney Jeffrey Moorhead, after learning that police had issued a Wanted poster publicizing a warrant for their arrest.
They were each charged with first-degree attempted murder, illegal gun possession, first-degree assault, and related crimes. Both were jailed with bail set at $100,000, and they appeared in court for their advice-of-rights hearings Monday before Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross.
Moorhead is representing Samuel Rivera Jr., who police said is accused of shooting the victim in the spine, leaving him paralyzed in both legs. Police said the victim was airlifted to the mainland for further treatment.
Territorial Public Defender H. Hannibal O’Bryan is representing Marcelino Rivera.
The shooting occurred at around 2 p.m. on May 19 at the Tide Village service station, and officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Officers reviewed the surveillance video and saw the brothers drive into the service station. When the victim approached the vehicle, both jumped out and “began attacking” the victim, according to the fact sheet.
The victim told police that Samuel Rivera pulled out a gun and shot him, and he does not know why the brothers attacked him “because they are all friends,” according to the fact sheet.
The surveillance video showed a “black unknown object” that was thrown into the roadway during the struggle, and one of the suspects ran toward the middle of Queen Mary Highway to retrieve it, and as he ran back to the vehicle “he quickly racks the object,” while the other brother “shoves an object in front of his waist,” according to the fact sheet.
The video showed the brothers drive off, leaving the victim on the ground alongside one spent shell casing, according to police.
In court Monday, Moorhead said the victim was recently released from jail, is wanted for a crime in Estate St. John, and is a “gunman who robbed my client of his hard-earned money.”
The Daily News does not identify victims of violent crime. But according to court records, the victim was released from federal prison in March after serving about 10 years behind bars.
V.I. Police did not respond to questions from The Daily News about whether the victim is wanted on criminal charges.
Moorhead told Brow Ross that, “this is a self defense case, your honor.”
He asked that Samuel Rivera be released on his own recognizance, but Assistant V.I. Attorney General Karabo Molyneaux-Molloy argued that bail should remain at $100,000, with a 10% cash provision.
Brow Ross said that some amount of cash must be posted and, “at the bare minimum, Attorney Moorhead, your client had a gun that he was not licensed for.”
She ordered the brothers to appear in court again Wednesday for bail hearings.