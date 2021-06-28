ST. THOMAS — The Committee on Rules and Judiciary, chaired by Sen. Milton Potter, advanced a string of nominations including that of Bosede Bruce to head the Finance Department.
Bruce, who was approved unanimously, said that among the goals set for the agency is the completion of audits and processing vendor payments in a timely fashion. She said she wants to create a 100% paperless environment, so that when upon visit the department, “you don’t see one piece of paper.”
Bruce, who has been at the position for nearly two months, said she has met with more than 80% of her staff, posted 10 job vacancies and used available COVID-19 relief funds to buy equipment to support office work — dual screens and laptops for remote work.
She acknowledged the “very critical and prestigious” position of the post and said she will work with public interest in mind.
“First actionable item is hiring more staff,” she said, adding the department lacks people, tools and training. Bruce also testified that due to low salaries, morale in the agency is low. People who often love their jobs leave for financial reasons, she said.
“I need critical staff and be able to offer competitive salary,” she said.
In response to Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory pointing out that the Finance Department is “challenged with timely audits,” Bruce said the agency is currently wrapping up the 2019 audit, will start 2020 audit in about a month and is planning to approach 2021 by closing on a quarterly basis, and in the future, month by month.
She also discussed balancing special funds that remain “out of balance for years,” and streamlining checks and electronic funds disbursements.
In her opening remarks, Bruce said “serving the people of V.I. is an honor,” and got tearful when she spoke of her supportive parents, who were present during the testimony.
She said her family moved to St. John in 1974 and has been serving the community since then. After spending time in Atlanta, Bruce returned to the territory, where she obtained a master’s degree in Business Administration at the University of the Virgin Islands.
Senators also unanimously advanced the nominations of Akil Petersen to the V.I. Historic Preservation Commission, Elizabeth Dumas and Brittany Dawson to the V.I. Board of Nurse Licensure, and Dr. Chase Greep to the V.I. Board of Dental Examiners.
Senators applauded the energy of all the candidates and thanked them for stepping up to fill positions on the critical boards.