ST. THOMAS — The government’s “transparency” website was taken down because of computer problems, which caused “wrong” information to be displayed to the public, Finance Commissioner Bosede Bruce said Tuesday during a hearing of the Senate’s Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance.
Bruce’s testimony differed from previous statements issued by Government House, which said the site was temporarily taken down for “routine” maintenance.
Issues with the website came to light last month, after Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. referenced the site in response to questions about government spending from The Daily News.
The website finally went live online in 2019 after Bryan took office, but it did not comply with the 2012 law that mandated its creation.
For example, the website was not searchable, which is required by a section of the V.I. Code specific to the transparency website, and included check numbers but not dates on which funds were disbursed to vendors.
Motta and Bryan have repeatedly pointed to the site as a way for the public to gather information about the government’s finances, but it only provided a bare minimum of information that made meaningful data analysis impossible.
The site has been down since at least Jan. 18, shortly after The Daily News asked Motta about its flaws.
Government House publicly acknowledged the press release wasn’t working in a press release on Feb. 2, which said the site is expected to be restored by Feb. 28.
“Office of Management & Budget Director, Jenifer C. O’Neal informs the community that the USVI Transparency website, transparency.vi.gov, is currently inaccessible while routine system maintenance is performed. This service is required to provide optimal system functionality and data reporting,” according to the press release.
On Tuesday, Bruce indicated that the website’s problems went deeper than previously disclosed.
“What is the status of the transparency website,” Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. asked.
“So, the transparency website, we had to take it down,” Bruce said.
She had already explained earlier in the hearing that data reports on the Finance Department’s public website hasn’t been updated since October because of “a technical issue” and “the two computers weren’t talking to each other.”
Staff are working on the problem and “once they have completed and confirmed the numbers then they will update the system,” she said.
In regards to the “transparency” website, Bruce said that “those same technical issues of integrating the information was problematic. The information that we were submitting, once it was processed through and coming onto the site, it was wrong. So, we had to take it down so we can fix those integration issues,.”
“Any idea when it’ll be up and running again?” Francis said.
Adrienne Williams-Octalien, director of the Office of Disaster Recovery, said Director O’Neal said the website should be up “by the end of this month, first week of March.”
Committee chair Donna Frett-Gregory said there are critical pieces of information that should be posted to such a website, such as the $200 million in ARPA funds that Finance Commissioner Bosede Bruce invested in an outside JP Morgan Chase account.
“It was done without the knowledge of the people of the Virgin Islands,” Frett-Gregory said. “There’s a responsibility for us to be transparent, and that’s where we’re getting all of these requests over the transparency website. That should have been on it. That’s the issue.”
Government House had its own technical issues during the weekly press briefing Tuesday, and Motta did not take live questions from the media, instead instructing reports to send him questions directly.
The Daily News sent Motta questions that included inquiries about Bruce’s statements, and asked how long the website had been showing the public inaccurate financial data. As of press time, Motta had not responded to any of the questions.
