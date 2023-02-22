ST. THOMAS — The government’s “transparency” website was taken down because of computer problems, which caused “wrong” information to be displayed to the public, Finance Commissioner Bosede Bruce said Tuesday during a hearing of the Senate’s Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance.

Bruce’s testimony differed from previous statements issued by Government House, which said the site was temporarily taken down for “routine” maintenance.

