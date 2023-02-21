Bosede Bruce

Finance Commissioner Bosede Bruce

ST. THOMAS — Senators were surprised to learn Tuesday that Finance Commissioner Bosede Bruce had invested $200 million in federal funding in a JP Morgan Chase account, without telling the Legislature.

Bruce acknowledged the move in response to questioning from Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory, chair of the Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance.

