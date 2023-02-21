ST. THOMAS — Senators were surprised to learn Tuesday that Finance Commissioner Bosede Bruce had invested $200 million in federal funding in a JP Morgan Chase account, without telling the Legislature.
Bruce acknowledged the move in response to questioning from Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory, chair of the Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance.
The “revelation,” as Frett-Gregory called it, came after several hours of testimony from Bruce, Internal Revenue Bureau Director Joel Lee, and other members of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s finance team. Jenifer O’Neal, director of the Office of Management and Budget, did not attend the hearing.
Frett-Gregory said she received a text message with information that prompted her to question whether $200 million had been invested in a stateside bank.
Bruce said the funds, which came from the American Rescue Plan Act to support the territory’s pandemic response, “were just sitting in an account” when she took over 18 months ago, so she put the money in certificate of deposit, or CD accounts, which had a return of one-half percent, or $500,000.
If she had moved the funds to the JP Morgan Chase money market accounts sooner, the return would have been 4.5%, and they could have made $10 million in interest that does not have stipulations in its use, unlike the original ARPA funding.
Bruce said investment is allowed under the federal rules.
“Are there rules around the interest?” Frett-Gregory said.
“No,” Bruce said.
“ARPA funds were used without the knowledge of the Legislature, so when you receive the interest, so what’s that conversation? You know the government cannot arbitrarily decide what to do with those funds right? The interest,” Frett-Gregory said.
Bruce agreed, adding that “up until now those monies were nominal.”
Regardless of amount, “it’s about transparency,” Frett-Gregory said. “If we are moving investments outside of the territory, that is information that should be provided.”
Bruce said the $200 million invested can be withdrawn without penalty, but if they let it remain for a year it will generate $11 million in interest.
The investment was made “just recently,” and interest will be calculated on a monthly basis, she added.
Bruce is also executive director of the Public Finance Authority, and Sen. Ray Fonseca asked if the PFA had deposited any money recently into the Mellon Bank of New York.
Nathan Simmonds, PFA director of Finance and Administration, said there is $300 million in funds invested in that bank, and later clarified and said the figure is currently $140 million.
Bruce said that they’re “restricted funds. They’re not simply on deposit, they’re on restricted use.”
Throughout the daylong committee hearing and the discussion of ARPA funding, “we talked about all kinds of things, and it was never said there was an investment of $200 million,” Frett-Gregory said.
Bruce explained her reasoning, and said that “I’m doing something in the best interest of the territory.”
“You realize that’s not the point, right?” Frett-Gregory said.
Frett-Gregory said she is not concerned whether the governor invests money through the Finance commissioner, “that’s not the issue on the table. The issue is transparency, because this money does not belong to any of us individually, it belongs to the people of the Virgin Islands collectively.”
“There was no intention to not be transparent,” Bruce said.
“Commissioner Bruce, we’re not going to debate that today. We’re going to move the necessary legislation to prevent that from happening in the future. It’s a lesson learned. If we’re making investments at this level outside of this territory, we need to know,” Frett-Gregory said.
Frett-Gregory then asked, “when you made the decision to utilize the bank, JP Morgan Chase, did you put it out as a procurement, or did you put it out to a particular bank?”
“It was not procured,” Bruce said, meaning that the selection of the bank did not go through a procurement process or competitive bidding.
“I’m certain that someone is receiving a finder’s fee from that,” Frett-Gregory said.
She said such investments should go through a procurement process, and asked Bruce, “do you disagree?”
“I do,” Bruce said. “I understand for moving forward, this is where you want to go. But I think within the confines of what I can and can’t do with those ARPA dollars, also in conjunction with anything that I’ve seen on the books pertaining to an investment policy, everything that I did is within those boundaries.”
She added that “this additional will not hurt the territory,” and until senators pass legislation changing the investment laws, “what I did was in the bounds of my job.”
“I vehemently disagree with that approach,” Frett-Gregory said. “It should have been procured. How did we pull JP Morgan out of a hat? How?”
“We didn’t pull them out,” Bruce said.
“How did we come about them?” Frett-Gregory asked.
“They are a large institution and they have a competitive money market account,” Bruce said, adding that outside of municipal bonds and “within my limitation of what I can do, I went with a reputable, large bank that has a prospectus that will secure those funds and we will receive a competitive rate. Which is what we were not doing for a year-and-a-half.”
“Agreed, however, you always have the resources of the Public Finance Authority, where you serve as the executive director,” Frett-Gregory said. “That should not have happened in the way that it happened, and we need to leave it right here for now. Our job as legislators is to ensure that stuff like that does not go on.”
She said the funds must be obligated by 2024 and expended by 2025, “so that’s like $44 million that we should receive coming into the coffers of this territory. Very close. So, we applaud you. However, we need to follow our own procurement rules.”
Fonseca said the $200 million at 4.5% “is $9 million, not $11 million.”
“I’m not going to go back and forth. All I know is millions, and it was done without the knowledge of the Legislature, and that is an issue. It was done without the knowledge of the people of the Virgin Islands,” Frett-Gregory said.
Meanwhile, former V.I. Attorney General Denise George accused JP Morgan Chase of supporting Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal enterprise, enabling him to sexually abuse women and underage girls, according to a lawsuit filed in December, shortly before Bryan terminated George.
The V.I. Justice Department is still pursuing the case against the bank under the leadership of Acting V.I. Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs, and is asking a federal judge in New York to force JP Morgan to give the government its profits from Epstein’s business, plus damages.