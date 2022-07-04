Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced plans to commemorate the 175th anniversary of the 1848 slave revolt known as Emancipation Day, noting $1 million has been set aside for a 10-member planning committee to organize events for the 2023 celebration.
During a press briefing at Government House Friday, Bryan signed an executive order establishing the committee to oversee preparations for events to celebrate the July 3, 1848 emancipation proclamation, where slaves under then-Danish West Indies rule were declared free.
In making the announcement, Bryan said he recalled speaking with his nephew, who spoke about President Abraham Lincoln signing the Emancipation Proclamation to free the slaves.
“I had to correct him and said, ‘listen, nobody freed us. We freed ourselves here in the Virgin Islands. It’s the same Fireburn and spirit that is in us now. The same that drove General Buddhoe to move his people to a place where they could be emancipated.”
Moses “General Buddhoe” Gottlieb is credited with leading the slave revolt 174 years ago, that ended in the freedom of slaves gathered near Fort Frederik in the area named for Buddhoe.
According to the statement from Government House “part of the commemoration of the historic date will include putting plaques and busts throughout the territory naming local culture-bearers and keepers of the flame who helped pave the way to freedom.”
“So our children can remember that there are those who came before them. That they look not only to Martin Luther King Jr., but also to Queen Matilda and to Ruby Rouss, to know that they have come from something beautiful,” Bryan said.
Matilda was among the queens of the Oct. 1, 1878, labor revolt protesting low wages that is known as Fireburn or “Contract Day.” Rouss was the first woman elected to the V.I. Legislature, and also the first female to be elected Senate president. She died in 1988, after being elected in 1987, to serve her second Senate presidency.
At Friday’s press conference, Bryan introduced former Sen. Carol Burke as chairman of the committee, who in turned introduced other members present:Teri Helenese, Maureen Burke-Ventura, Khnuma Simmonds, Akeem McIntosh, Senator Carla Joseph. The other members, former Sen. Myron Jackson, Sen. Kenneth Gittens, Jamila Russell and Jelani Ritter, were absent.
“We will engage the entire community, and especially highlight Frederiksted, Christiansted, Charlotte Amalie, Water Island and Cruz Bay,” Burke said of plans moving forward. “However, the first thing that we will do is to host a reception in honor of the keepers of the flame posthumously. There are currently 40 names attached to this designation, and the committee will complete the roll call with 175 names.”