Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced the release of $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, split evenly between Luis and Schneider hospitals, during a special presentation Monday afternoon.
The checks are meant to “go a long way to answering some of the healthcare needs” in the territory, specifically supporting the recruitment and retention of personnel, facility upgrades, and general maintenance Bryan said.
“Literally, we are on an island of healthcare. We are unable to get to another hospital or another place where you can get service,” Bryan said. “We are making an extra push at both of our hospitals to make sure that we’re attracting the type of personnel permanently to our hospitals and while we do that, that we have the level of funding to retain the nurses, respiratory therapists, and other professionals that we have currently.”
Schneider Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Tina Comissiong welcomed the assistance.
“We look forward to using this money in the best interest of the people, to be able to recognize and reward and retain our hardworking staff, recruit much needed personnel and continue to advance our information technology projects,” she said.
The St. Thomas hospital has already drafted a Recruitment and Retention Plan, which Comissiong said she hopes will entice talented Virgin Islanders back to working at the hospital.
Luis Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer at the Gov. Juan F. Luis Hospital, Douglas Koch, also welcomed the financial help.
“This money will go a long way to helping secure our workforce in the future. We have many challenges at Juan F. Luis Hospital. Recruitment and retention of our employees being at the top of the list,” he said. “We also have many infrastructure needs that need to be done at our hospital. This $10 million will go a long way to making those improvements happen.”
The St. Croix hospital has also earmarked a portion of the $10 million in funding to enhance its information technology infrastructure, which Koch said will help transition the Meditech system for years to come.
The governor said his administration had long wanted to beef up the health care system in the Virgin Islands. In 2020, he said, his administration had begun to “revolutionize healthcare” through the Healthier Horizons initiative using the pandemic as a catalyst that “added an extra emphasis on what we need to do in order to create not only systems to serve Virgin Islanders but a healthier Virgin Islands overall.”
On Monday, Bryan said this may not be the only funding the hospitals receive. He noted that over the last two years, his administration has dedicated over $100 million in healthcare support to the hospitals, EMS centers, and other medical related institutions, but it is “just the beginning of a lot of other funding that you’ll be seeing given out.”
The administration, he said, has expended $75 million in ARPA funds.
“This is not the end of the giving, but the beginning of the giving to create an environment where we can attract medical professionals that can help to treat us and give people the healthcare they deserve,” Bryan said.
The governor noted that that it was not only important to give the funding “but that the community understands how we are funding all these different needs in our community and how we are spending this ARPA money.”
The $10 million given to each hospital however is to be used specifically to reward, retain, and attract personnel to the understaffed hospitals.
“The agreed upon proposal gives nurses and those types of personnel somewhere around $7,000 per person,” Bryan said. He added that he has requested the hospital boards remove the vaccine mandates instated at both hospitals “to get back some of the nurses that we lost” and “to make sure that we get everybody back to work in our hospitals.”
