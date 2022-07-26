Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced the release of $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, split evenly between Luis and Schneider hospitals, during a special presentation Monday afternoon.

The checks are meant to “go a long way to answering some of the healthcare needs” in the territory, specifically supporting the recruitment and retention of personnel, facility upgrades, and general maintenance Bryan said.

— Contact Bethaney Lee at 340-714-9104 or email blee@dailynews.vi.