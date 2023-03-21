The Territorial Park System has acquired 69 acres of beachfront and salt pond property on the west end of St. Croix, preserving open space for public use and camping.
“Today is a good day for the Virgin Islands,” Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said during a press conference Tuesday. “As we embark on the $12 billion repair, recovery, and transformation of our territory, there’s so many different edifices and systems and infrastructure that will be rebuilt. But we are in a rare time in the Virgin Islands when we also have the opportunity to rebuild a rich culture and history that has laid dormant for so many years because we just didn’t have the funds.”
Bryan said land acquisition by the territorial government “is but a first step in revitalizing our history and our culture.”
He cited concerns from residents, particularly Greg Richards, “about the depletion of land for traditional campsites along the Frederiksted beachfront. So, we’ve been investing a lot of money into making sure that Frederiksted lands are preserved, that we improve the marine as well as the town areas,” Bryan said.
“We had an opportunity to buy another piece of land but we were a little bit too late. So, when we got the opportunity to buy this 69 acres, it’s something that we couldn’t resist,” he added.
The property is located at Plot No. Remainder H & S Hesselberg, and consists of almost 2,000 feet of beachfront property and a third of the Salt Pond, and is adjacent to the Vincent Mason Sr. Coral Resort and Pool in Frederiksted and Sandy Point National Wildlife Refuge.
The property was listed at $1.95 million and appraised for $1.7 million, “but, we were able to negotiate and purchase this rare piece of property for $1.2 million,” Bryan said.
The Public Finance Authority financed the purchase using money from the sale of King’s Alley Hotel, and Bryan said the remainder of the $3.65 million from that property sale will be reinvested in similar land purchases.
“The PFA is intent on making sure that we build back our towns, and that’s why the original investment was made in the King’s Alley Hotel, so we will be looking at other property on the island of St. Croix, as well as St. Thomas, for the benefit of the people of the Virgin Islands,” Bryan said.
He said the acquisition is part of a broader effort “to finally develop a comprehensive land and water use plan that will ultimately determine, based on the input of our people and our community, what land we want developed and what land we want preserved, and how that should be developed.”
He thanked members of the public for “incredible interest” in developing the plan, which is being led by Department of Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol.
Bryan said he also hopes that “we can simplify the rezoning process and maybe move that back under the auspices of DPNR instead of the lengthy process that we now have with the Legislature.”
Bryan credited Chief Legal Counsel David Bornn and Trust for Virgin Islands Lands President Carlos Tesitor Jr. with spearheading the creation of the Territorial Park System, which he signed into law in August. Areas included in the park system on St. Croix are Great Salt Pond, Cramer’s Park, Parcel No. 5 & 56 Salt River; on St. John, Oppenheimer Beach and Steven Cay; and on St. Thomas, Cas Cay, Bovoni Cay, No. 1 Neltjeberg, a portion of Water Island at Sprat Bay, and No. 6 & 7 Hassel Island.
The Territorial Park System is similar to the National Park Service, which is under federal control, and Bryan said he wants to see signage, guided hikes, and other services “to make sure that people not only appreciate our park system, but understand the work that went into it, the Virgin Islanders that may have traversed there or lived there, and celebrate our rich and very phenomenal cultural heritage.”
Other officials in attendance Tuesday included Acting Property and Procurement Commissioner Lisa Alejandro and Assistant Commissioner Jozette Walker, Department of Sports, Parks, and Recreation Commissioner Calvert White, Finance Commissioner Bosede Bruce, Office of Management and Budget Director Jenifer O’Neal, PFA board member Dorothy Isaacs, and PFA Finance Director Nathan Simmonds.
