The Territorial Park System has acquired 69 acres of beachfront and salt pond property on the west end of St. Croix, preserving open space for public use and camping.

“Today is a good day for the Virgin Islands,” Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said during a press conference Tuesday. “As we embark on the $12 billion repair, recovery, and transformation of our territory, there’s so many different edifices and systems and infrastructure that will be rebuilt. But we are in a rare time in the Virgin Islands when we also have the opportunity to rebuild a rich culture and history that has laid dormant for so many years because we just didn’t have the funds.”

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.