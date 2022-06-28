Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced Monday night that he had accepted Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin’s resignation, effective immediately.
Bryan named Assistant Commissioner of Education Victor Somme as acting commissioner until he nominates a permanent commissioner, according to a news release from Government House.
The statement did not give a reason for the resignation. Education spokeswoman Cynthia Graham was contacted for comment but did not respond as of Daily News press time this morning.
“I want to thank Commissioner Berry-Benjamin for her work in this Administration and particularly for her efforts to keep the students learning during the extreme difficulties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the task of creating a virtual learning system almost overnight,” Bryan said in a prepared statement. “I have confidence in Mr. Somme’s ability to bring us into the successful start of school just months away, and I’ve tasked the Education Department leadership with looking ahead to the post-pandemic landscape that has changed school systems across the nation.”
Bryan’s nomination of Berry-Benjamin was controversial from the start, and senators in the Committee on Rules and Judiciary unanimously voted to table consideration of her nomination after they said she was unprepared for the hearing.
Bryan refused to withdraw the nomination, and Berry-Benjamin was ultimately confirmed in May 2019 and led the territory’s schools throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.